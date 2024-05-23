Top acts to honour Dallas at Castlemaine music festival | What's On

By definition "destash" means "to remove (a yarn, fabric, equipment, etc.) from one's collection." Crafters and artist are renowned for saving and storing numerous supplies for future use. There does, however, get a point where future plans change or there is too much to fit in the space available and they need to get rid of some of their stash. This provides an opportunity for others to build up a collection. Bendigo Share and Repair Shed are holding a Destash Market. Plenty of great bargains! Nothing premade. Resources excess to other's art or craft needs. Anything that someone else may like to use, from buttons to fabric, books and patterns, vintage or just found in the cupboard. Where: Bendigo Share and Repair Shed, 120 Garsed Street, Bendigo. When: Saturday, May 25 from 10am to 1pm.