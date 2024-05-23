Top acts to honour Dallas at Castlemaine music festival | What's On

There's a range of activities around Bendigo this weekend as we head towards winter. To submit a notice or for more information about our What's On, please contact email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au, phone: 5434 4470
Live at the Camp is a music festival planned by the Castlemaine Football Netball Club to bring the community together close to the anniversary of the tragic death of 17-year-old Castlemaine footballer Dallas Keogh-Frankling in 2023. The Magpies home ground Camp Reserve will transform into a music venue in honour of Dallas. With a local line-up set to turn heads, Live at The Camp welcomes Triple J Unearthed 2018 winner KIAN, Gold Coast pop-rock-soul artist Logan, musical wizards Tentendo and YAOB as well as the Castlemaine Idyll Band and Castlemaine Battle of the Bands winners for 2023 punk-rock outfit Fryer. Head to liveatthecamp.com.au for tickets. Where: Camp Reserve, Castlemaine. When: From 4pm, Saturday, May 25.
Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is on again with funds being raised for The Cancer Council. Kangaroo Flat Bowls Club is holding an event with young bands from Bendigo Senior Secondary College and a new group called Bendigo Young Buskers given the chance to perform in front of an audience and raise money for this great cause. Where: Kangaroo Flat Bowls Club, 1 Station St, Kangaroo Flat. When: Friday, May 24 from 6pm to 10pm.
By definition "destash" means "to remove (a yarn, fabric, equipment, etc.) from one's collection." Crafters and artist are renowned for saving and storing numerous supplies for future use. There does, however, get a point where future plans change or there is too much to fit in the space available and they need to get rid of some of their stash. This provides an opportunity for others to build up a collection. Bendigo Share and Repair Shed are holding a Destash Market. Plenty of great bargains! Nothing premade. Resources excess to other's art or craft needs. Anything that someone else may like to use, from buttons to fabric, books and patterns, vintage or just found in the cupboard. Where: Bendigo Share and Repair Shed, 120 Garsed Street, Bendigo. When: Saturday, May 25 from 10am to 1pm.
See, touch and experience beautiful possum skin cloaks created traditionally by the Bendigo & District Aboriginal Co-operative (BDAC). Where: Eaglehawk Library, 1 Sailors Gully Rd, Eaglehawk VIC 3556. When: 9.30am to 12.30am Saturday, May 25
Enjoy French music in the Mall. The Vardos trio will have your toes tapping in the Hargreaves Mall! Enjoy French music from 11am to 1pm on May 4, 18 and 25, and June 14 and 28. Vardos is an all-female violin/accordion/double bass gypsy trio based in Melbourne known for their energetic performance style. Why not pair it with a visit to Paris: Impressions of Life 1880 - 1925 at the Bendigo Art Gallery. Where: Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo. When: From 11am to 1pm on Saturday, May 25.
I wanna be your anti-mirror, curated by influential Aotearoa / New Zealand-born artist Alicia Frankovich, begins this weekend. Artists include Hugo Blomley, Christina May Carey, Georgina de Manning, Erin Hallyburton, Ashika Harper, Rachelle Koumouris, Zena Thiboult. This exhibition introduces seven early career artists whose experimental, materially complex artworks reveal new languages, sensations and attitudes. Where: La Trobe Art Institute, 121 View St, Bendigo. When: From May 23 to August 18. Artist talks on Saturday, May 25 from 2pm-3 pm
Kangaroo Flat Family Fun Day is a free community event for children and families. Activities on the day will include pony rides, The Zone rock climbing wall, Indigenous and cultural activities, TZR reptiles and wildlife display, face painting, roving characters, sporting activities, henna painting and art and craft. There will also be entertainment and free giveaways. Barbecue sausages, soup and bread roll, veggie burgers and chicken sticks will be available to purchase for $2 each. Where: Kangaroo Flat Primary School, 60-80 Olympic Parade, Kangaroo Flat. When: Sunday, May 26 from 12pm-3pm.
Whether you are after a treasure for yourself or an utterly unique gift, you'll find the very best art and design talent in the region, along with sumptuous take away stalls, quality coffee and many friendly, welcoming folk, making this market a must-see for any visitor to the area. Where: Western Reserve, Castlemaine. When: Sunday, May 26 from 10am to 2pm.
Back for its third year the Bridgewater Run for Resilience' offers several routes to run and walk, kids activities, food, coffee and live entertainment. Check here for details. Where: Bridgewater Recreation Reserve, Bridgewater. When: Sunday, May 26 from 8am.
Come along and enjoy the family atmosphere, a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. Where: Bendigo Showgrounds. When: Sunday, May 26 from 8.30am to 2pm.
The circus is back with a new extreme show of top BMX and scooter riders, trampolinists and the Russian Swing. You can also expect to see dare devil motorcycle cage riders and aerial shows. The circus rolls into town for a run of shows in two weeks from May 31. For more information and to book head to https://greatmoscowcircus.com.au.
Rotary Castlemaine's 35th Annual Art Exhibition and Sale will run from June 7-18 this year at the Castlemaine Town Hall, Lyttleton St. A gala evening on June 6 will launch the event, with the doors opening at 10am the next day for the public. Funds raised are spread throughout the community groups through Rotary's community grants. For more details, head to the show's Facebook page.
