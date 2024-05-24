Reader frets over injuries, property damage from Bendigo's e-scooter trial

Could the council let us ratepayers know if we are covered under their Public Liability Insurance for injuries and property damage?
There appears to far too many of these scooters around the CBD and it will not be long until problems arise that the council will have to deal with.
Hope they are up to it.
I am a nurse. I have cared for Victorians in our public heath system for over 25 years, most of them at the Bendigo Hospital. I am proud of everything I have done to help people over those years, especially during the COVID pandemic.
I am a member of the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation, because Nurses and Midwives need care and support just like the people we care for.
Unfortunately, in my time with the union, I have seen many encouraging promises from employers and governments turn to empty words.
I am also a member of our community, facing the same cost pressures as so many others. And while in the last two years, workers on the minimum wage have seen well deserved increases of 5.2 per cent and 8.6 per cent to help them keep up with the cost of living, Public Hospital Nurses and Midwives have seen a single three per cent increase in that time.
So I understand why ANMF members rejected the government's offer on Monday. The offer promised worthy wage rises and other important benefits, but the timing and application of a substantial portion of the wage rise was uncertain, and we are hurting now.
So I stand with my colleagues, and ask the Victorian Government to come back to us with an offer that gives us certainty, values us appropriately, and provides timely assistance with the pressures we are enduring.
We are nurses and midwives. We care for Victoria.
Victoria, please care for us.
Australia needs to urgently drive productivity improvements, or it risks pushing manufacturing offshore.
Productivity must be our primary focus. To thrive in today's competitive landscape, we must drive more output at lower costs with strategic investment in capital, innovation, automation and infrastructure.
Unfortunately there has been a concerning lack of attention to these critical areas by our political leaders with little evidence of long-term planning to unlock productivity gains over the next decade.
I could find no mention of these needed strategies in our federal budget. Why?
An Australian food chief executive remarked it had become undeniably expensive to manufacture in Australia, and the crisis could see food manufacturers move overseas.
Businesses are faced with soaring input costs from energy to transport, and the cost pain was worsened by overly complex reporting requirements, especially around climate issues.
"Profit shaming" of successful businesses in this country is another negative. Without successful enterprises we will have fewer jobs and less national wealth.
Because none of our senior politicians and bureaucrats appear to have any understanding and interest in how businesses operate and obstacles they face, I am pessimistic of any meaningful reforms, and food and other manufacture will go the way of our car and textile industries.
The idea that logging forests makes it less fire-prone has been proven false many times in peer-reviewed studies by multiple universities using different data.
Studies including Taylor 2014 and Wilson, Bradstock and Bedward 2022 proved logging increases fire conditions and fire intensity, probably because it dried the forest floor out and allows more wind in whilst reducing humidity.
Forest Fire Management Victoria is using contractors to log National Parks and reserves, put the logs on trucks and sell them to sawmills.
We should not pretend this is to make country people safer - we know logging makes country areas less safe from fire.
My wife and I were driving along today, and we saw a very nice electric car in front of us.
We agreed that it was a lovely thing, then looked at each other and went, "No".
And lo and behold, Premier Jacinta Allan has today announced that our judgement is spot on.
She has doubled down on the Victorian Labor government's determination to remove all base load electricity in Victoria.
As I have said over and over and over. You WILL have an electric car. You just cannot rely on having any electricity to run it on. The Premier just said so.
So, I keep driving the old Commodore. I only have to look at the gauge to see if it needs fuel. I don't have to wonder if the sun is shining.
