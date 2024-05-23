Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo police searching for teenager missing, last seen on May 17.

BL
By Ben Loughran
May 23 2024 - 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bel Bel has been missing since May 17. Picture supplied from Victoria Police
Bel Bel has been missing since May 17. Picture supplied from Victoria Police

Bendigo police are appealing to the public for information regarding missing teenager Bel Bel.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.