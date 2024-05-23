Bendigo police searching for teenager missing, last seen on May 17.

Bendigo police are appealing to the public for information regarding missing teenager Bel Bel.
The 16-year-old was last seen nearly a week ago on Cadell Court in Ascot on Friday, May 17.
While it is unknown what Bel Bel was last seen wearing but she is described as of Asian appearance, long dark hair, brown eyes, tan skin and medium build.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 54481300.
