Scrap fireworks for Bendigo celebrations, councillor says

A Bendigo councillor wants fireworks ditched in favour of "alternate forms of entertainment".
Cr Julie Sloan has called for the City of Greater Bendigo to shift away from its fireworks displays on Easter Saturday and New Year's Eve.
She would like to see entertainment "more inclusive for people, safer for animals and wildlife" and less prone to fire and wind risks.
Cr Sloan has made the case for a transition away from from fireworks by 2032 "or as soon as practicable", Cr Sloan said.
The council could vote to launch community consultations on fireworks and potential alternatives at a meeting on Monday, May 27.
Bendigo has long held fireworks displays for major events but Cr Sloan said that did not mean they were still an ideal way of celebrating milestones.
"Our world has progressed since [the] 19th Century introduction of fireworks in Australia," she said in a notice of motion circulating at the council.
Cr Sloan said people's views were shifting on the impacts of fireworks.
People on the Autism spectrum might not find fireworks' noise and light enjoyable, she said.
They might get more out of interactive displays and inclusive events like the sound and light shows Rosalind Park has been hosting in the winter months.
So could veterans, people who were vision-impaired and those with lung conditions, Cr Sloan said.
Scrapping fireworks would also help animals who might flee the loud noises and flashes, she said. It would also release less chemicals into the environment.
Cr Sloan also wants council officers to research petting zoos and farm shows to see if there were ways to cause animals less stress.
She said the focus should be on respectful connections to nature and to protect First Nation totemic animals.
"Many community events do not use animals as entertainment, a move to be encouraged and supported," Cr Sloan said.
"Events that do not use animals as an entertainment option can create a joyous sense of celebration, inclusion and equity for our community as well as promoting better outcomes for animals, wildlife and environment."
