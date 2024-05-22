Dodgy pizza order, 'shitty phone' add up to large fine for repeat offender

A Bendigo magistrate has implored a woman to get help for her drug issues as she fined her for three incidents of petty theft and deception across an 18-month period.
Magistrate Sharon McRae said Kaitlin Norris had "a long history of doing the same thing time and time again", and warned the 44-year-old she could end up in jail.
After receiving an indication of her likely sentence at her May 22 court appearance, Norris pleaded guilty to the charges and was fined $800 and ordered to make reimbursements for her thefts.
The court heard that on April 28 last year Norris and a co-accused collected a $124 Cloggs pizza delivery which had been ordered to a non-existent room at Quest Bendigo Central in the name of 'Janelle'.
Defence lawyer Karin Temperley told the court that according to her client, she and the co-accused had been at a party of about 30 people at Quest and assumed they were picking up the food for whoever had ordered it.
Coincidentally, Norris had been given the phone - "a shitty Telstra phone" registered to someone named Janelle - that was used to make the order that same evening as a gift, and still had it four months later when she was questioned by police, Ms Temperley explained.
Ms McRae found the explanation "very odd", suggesting that call records would establish whether Norris had been using the phone before April 28, 2023.
If so, "her whole defence falls in a heap," the magistrate said.
Norris, who Ms Temperley explained had a "precarious" housing situation, mental health problems and issues with methylamphetamine, was also facing charges over the fraudulent use of a credit card to buy a packet of Bond Street Classic Blue cigarettes at a Castlemaine supermarket in 2021.
She had also been caught on CCTV shoplifting two sets of tweezers and a pair of glasses from Chemist Warehouse at Long Gully in January this year.
Ms Temperley acknowledged her client's long criminal history and said she was keen to engage with drug services.
However, her situation was made more difficult by a need for accommodation, her lawyer said.
Norris was engaged with Haven Home Safe but the service had "an incredibly long" waiting list.
"The last time I was told it's about 10 years," Ms Temperley said.
Noting that Norris had repeatedly breached community corrections orders in the past Ms McRae sentenced her to the fine, saying she could convert it to community service.
