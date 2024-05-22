Never mind the mineshafts: sell this land to developers, council urged

Bendigo's council should sell a prominent slice of land despite five mineshafts hiding beneath the surface, a report has found.
The site is one of seven dotting Bendigo that the council could part with to fill its coffers for future projects or purchases.
City officers have urged councillors to allow 53 Eaglehawk Road, Ironbark - next to Spotlight - to hit the market at a date still to be determined.
The land is known to house five of the capped mineshafts that crowd Ironbark and date deep into Bendigo's mining past.
Council staff have rejected concerns from one member of the public worried about the potential destruction of mine footings.
"There are more in-tact mining landscapes and foundations nearby," they said.
Council officers believed good planning controls could stop any future landowners running into mine-related problems.
The seven sites council officers want to sell are spread throughout Bendigo.
This map shows the location and size of all that the council has considered selling in 2024:
Council officers had considered selling an eighth property at Strathfieldsaye's 3-4 Lindsay Court.
That idea appears likely to go on hold pending "further investigations" after 63 objectors surfaced, along with a 70-signature petition.
Many objectors have told the council they want the land to remain public space.
Council officers are keen to sell a range of other properties including at 11 Carolyn Way, Maiden Gully.
That site close to the suburb's business strip is understood to have already garnered interest from a potential developer.
Council officers have also recommended sale of 17 Edwin Street, North Bendigo, 101 Alder Street, Kangaroo Flat, 5 St Johns Close, Kangaroo Flat 27 Hamelin Street, White Hills and 10 Sibley Place, Strathdale.
Councillors will consider the sales plans when they gather on Monday, May 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.