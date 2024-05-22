Can a city be so popular it bursts at the seams?

It seems Bendigo has become too popular.
Every man and his dog wants to live here.
Sounds good, but the problem is, where are we going to put everybody?
The City of Greater Bendigo is now tackling the issue head on with plans to limit building growth on the city's edge.
It's worried the city faces "unsustainable growth" on the outskirts, encroaching on agricultural land where it could face an increasing risk of bushfires.
So, where does the growing population go?
A draft strategy suggests squeezing 51,000 more people into long-established suburbs.
This could mean constructing two-, three- and even four-storey buildings in the heart of Bendigo.
How this will change the fabric of this goldrush heritage city remains to be seen but let's hope the essentials can keep pace - schools, health, jobs.
And transport? Well, maybe the upcoming e-scooter trial might give us a glimpse into the future.
David Chapman, Deputy Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.