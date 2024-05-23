'Lost sleep': burden eases as councillors see less planning applications

A Mount Alexander Shire councillor has revealed she has "lost sleep" when deciding planning applications because her vote directly affects people's lives.
"Looking at some of the (applications) where we overturned an officer recommendation or proceeded to VCAT, I lost sleep over these matters," Rosie Annear said.
"These are the big ticket items and I know members of the community would have been losing sleep about them too because if there is one thing I have learnt ... for the people who are going to be intimately affected by these things by living in proximity, it is a really big deal."
It is one reason why the council voted unanimously to adopt the updated planning permits policy at its recently monthly meeting which would see less applications requiring councillors to make a decision.
Mount Alexander Shire council hopes the changes will improve the timeframe of applications being submitted and then endorsed or refused by the council officers and councillors.
Before the update in the policy, initially a planning permit would end up on the desk of the council when at least one of five criteria had been met;
Now, the updated version requires at least 10 or more unresolved objections and removes the $1 million trigger for council step in with commercial applications.
In theory, the improvement in the timeframe results in less delayed decisions, which would have had a financial consequence on applicants seeking to construct a home or open a business.
Research carried out between November 2020 and December 2023 found nearly 1400 applications were lodged with the shire and only 50 ended up on the council's desk due to one or more of the criteria being met.
Cr Annear said the council's decision-making process was "sound" and measures were put in place that allowed planning applications which might cause concern to the community to still be put before council.
She said despite the changes in the policy, council was still going to have oversight of the application which would have a massive impact on the community.
"From memory and from this report, those bigger items that garnered many, many objections, we will still be seeing those no matter what," she said.
