Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Small business owner, policeman appear in separate sex assault proceedings

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 23 2024 - 6:28am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Small business owner, policeman appear in separate sex assault proceedings
Small business owner, policeman appear in separate sex assault proceedings

Sexual assault accused Sonny Middleton has been found guilty and sentenced in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.