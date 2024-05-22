Small business owner, policeman appear in separate sex assault proceedings

Sexual assault accused Sonny Middleton has been found guilty and sentenced in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.
At the request of both the prosecution and defence, Magistrate Sharon McRae closed the court during the sentencing process on May 22 in order to protect the complainant in the matter.
Court documents show the then 37-year-old was charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at a Jackass Flat gathering in August last year, and with breaching appeal bail by drinking alcohol and committing an indictable offence that night.
A police summary of the matter says Middleton and his wife had gone to the gathering, where people were drinking and socialising, early on the Saturday evening.
They had been "a bit tipsy" when they arrived, according to one witness, and became progressively drunker, with Middleton drinking from a bottle of vodka.
The victim, who was visiting from another town and staying at the house, had spoken to him with her friend earlier in the evening.
After going to bed in the spare room of the house around 8.30pm, the teenager woke an hour later to find someone had their hand down her tracksuit pants and was touching her.
Opening her eyes and seeing Middleton standing by the bed "hovering" over her, she immediately jumped away and screamed for her friend, according to the police account.
The friend came into the room to find the girl with her pants down "crying heavily".
Middleton was then confronted, and there was an altercation in the street, which caused neighbours to call the police.
Attending officers captured the accused on body-worn camera walking away from the house.
The cameras had also recorded an account by the complainant, who was upset and told them Middleton had sexually assaulted her.
When he was Interviewed by police the following day, August 13 2023, Middleton gave a largely no comment interview.
He was arrested the same day.
On Wednesday he was sentenced to six months imprisonment, 77 days of which he has already served.
Once he is released Middleton will be subject to a 12-month community corrections order, with conditions requiring him to undergo assessment and treatment as directed for alcohol abuse, mental health issues and offending behaviour.
He has also been registered as a sex offender.
A Bendigo police officer accused of sexual assault appeared in Melbourne Magistrates' Court for a filing hearing on Wednesday, May 22.
Suspended Western Region constable Andrew Cussen is charged with three counts of sexual touching without consent that allegedly took place while he was off duty last year.
He is pleading not guilty to the charges.
The 30-year-old, who is not in custody, appeared in court via videolink in a white shirt, black tie and black jacket.
Barrister Michael Kats for the prosecution told Magistrate Stephen Ballek the hand-up brief of evidence on the matter would be served to Cussen's lawyer, Will Parker from Tony Hargreaves & Partners, in early July.
The case will now return to Bendigo, with the next hearing due to be held in August.
Cussen was charged on January 4 this year over the alleged April 25, 2023 offences.
