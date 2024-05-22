'World-class care': hospital launches campaign for $2.5m surgical robot

St John of God Hospital is seeking to bring a multi-million-dollar piece of robotic surgical equipment to Bendigo to stop patients having to travel to Melbourne.
The da Vinci Xi robot allows for minimally invasive surgery to achieve shorter hospital stays, less scarring, fewer complications and faster recovery for patients following a procedure.
The robot has a price tag of between $2.5 million and $3.5 million and hospital CEO Michael Hogan said the cutting-edge technology was critical for the next generation of surgeons.
"It's time we have world-class surgical care in Bendigo," he said.
"The da Vinci Xi is a breakthrough in surgical technology that will enable high-precision cancer surgery for patients in Bendigo and the region without the need to travel to Melbourne."
The da Vinci Xi has been in metropolitan hospitals for some time now and one is based in the public hospital in Ballarat.
Mr Hogan said it was the sort of technology needed in Bendigo to deliver the best care and attract the best surgeons.
He said surgeons want to come to Bendigo but can't because the technology isn't here.
"I don't want to give them a reason not to come and live in Bendigo," Mr Hogan said.
"To get people to come and live here, at the end of the day you have to provide what they need.
"Patients are voting with their feet and going to Melbourne because they are saying 'we want this technology'.
"We want to stem the tide of people doing that."
The da Vinci Xi sees surgeons sit at a console with a screen providing a magnified view of the surgery. Using hand controls, surgeons move the instruments around patient's organs and tissue with precision accuracy.
Mr Hogan said he hoped the hospital could secure a second console for the robot.
"We see it as a training opportunity as well where we can have a registrar on the other console," he said.
"There are also various upgrades of software we can invest in too."
Mr Hogan said the da Vinci Xi would enhance St John of God Bendigo Hospital's capabilities for prostate surgery, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery, and renal and gynaecological surgical procedures.
The robot provides assistance across a range of cancer-related surgeries, including prostate, stomach, pancreatic, liver, colorectal, head and neck and lung.
Mr Hogan said the hospital was committed to the best clinical outcomes for patients.
"Robotic surgery significantly aids this commitment and will assist in reducing the health care disadvantage suffered by rural and regional patients," he said.
"Specialists and patients will be very grateful for the help of our generous community to bring this trail-blazing technology to our hospital."
To help buy the robot, the hospital is seeking donations and also plans to run some fundraising events including luncheons and an open day where the robot can go on show.
The hope is to have the da Vinci Xi robot at the hospital and operational within six months.
Donations can be made online at www.sjogfoundation.org.au/donate-bendigo or by calling the St John of God Foundation on 1800 281 288.
