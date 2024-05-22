'They hold me up': op shop boss wishes she had more volunteer heroes

Heroes walk among the aisles of a Bendigo op shop.
They do not wear a cape but they are selflessly dedicating their time to a cause greater than themselves, Bendigo Uniting Op Shop manager Leanne Tingley said.
"I wouldn't be able to do what I am doing without any of these volunteers ... they hold me up," she said,
"They all know their roles, they know what to do, they are confident and we make this such a fun place."
Ms Tingly wished she had more volunteers, though. She has 18 for her seven-day-a-week operation. Ideally she would have 25.
She urged more people to consider volunteering with Bendigo groups of all stripes on National Volunteer week, when groups around the country are recognised for the work they do in their communities.
A typical shift for a volunteer can include staffing of the front of house and serving customers, or working in the storeroom sorting donations.
Ms Tingley said in the 12 months since the Williamson Street shop opened there had been a steady growth in both donations and people using the outlet.
"When we first opened, not everyone knew we were here," she said.
"Now we are getting lots of local donations ... we have got lots of really loyal regulars in here now that come in every week."
Ms Tingley said anyone interested in volunteering even for one shift a week could contact the store for information.
