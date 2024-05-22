Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our People

'They hold me up': op shop boss wishes she had more volunteer heroes

BL
By Ben Loughran
May 22 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the volunteers at the Bendigo Uniting Op Shop in the CBD. Picture by Ben Loughran
Some of the volunteers at the Bendigo Uniting Op Shop in the CBD. Picture by Ben Loughran

Heroes walk among the aisles of a Bendigo op shop.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.