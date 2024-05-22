'What you do is extraordinary': police recognised for heroism, service

Acts of heroism, service to the community and milestones have all been recognised at the Western Region's honours and awards ceremony for Victoria Police on May 21, 2024.
The ceremony, held at Canterbury Oval, recognised dozens of officers from Bendigo, Echuca and surrounds with divisional commendations and medals for long service.
Two of the recipients, Anthony Gallagher and Chris Trimble, were rewarded for more than 40 years of service with Victoria Police.
Some of the officers who were given divisional citations on the day included Ian Ashcroft who was recognised for his "dedication, tenacity, investigative skills, commitment and professionalism" during an operation in 2019.
Ashcroft's skills led to the uncovering and prosecution of a person who had instigated institutionalised sexual abuse of children for more than 40 years.
Officers Mitchell Gibbins and Tahlia Wilson were commended for excellence in responding to and saving the life of a woman attempting to take her life on two separate incidents.
Another officer, Linzi Young, was awarded alongside 11 others for her role in responding to a man who had self-harmed in April last year.
Young and the others performed CPR for more than 40 minutes while waiting for other ambulance services to arrive.
Western Region Assistant Commissioner Michael Grainger was at the awards ceremony and praised the officers for their dedication and work in the community.
Assistant Commissioner Grainger said he had the "ultimate respect" for the families of officers who supported them and helped them both on and off the job.
"I need you (fellow Victoria Police members) to understand that what you do every day is extraordinary," he said.
"The things we are dealing with 24/7 are really complicated and our people do amazing work every day.
"I am never, ever, ever surprised by the professionalism and commitment that I see and for that I thank you all."
