Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Police

'What you do is extraordinary': police recognised for heroism, service

BL
By Ben Loughran
May 22 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Gallagher was recognised for 40 years of service standing alongside the Assisstant Commissioner for the Western Region Michael Grainger. Picture supplied.
Anthony Gallagher was recognised for 40 years of service standing alongside the Assisstant Commissioner for the Western Region Michael Grainger. Picture supplied.

Acts of heroism, service to the community and milestones have all been recognised at the Western Region's honours and awards ceremony for Victoria Police on May 21, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.