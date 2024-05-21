Tough times but help is not too far away

Good morning.
Everyone knows the cost of living pressure is hurting families.
The rate of homelessness continues to climb as people struggle to make ends meet.
It's why the announcement that that Bendigo Foodshare's new Golden Square facility is ahead of schedule is good news.
The not-for-profit organisation has secured the final funding needed to finish the warehouse.
The new warehouse will be triple the size of the organisation's former home at Long Gully, catering for a growing need for food relief in central Victoria.
But it's not just food relief on its way in Bendigo.
Another organisation is stepping up to help those struggling to meet basic needs with plans to open a laundry service in July.
It comes as Bendigo Winter Night Shelter has been forced to cancel due to lack of volunteers.
The need is growing and the more organisations can do to help the less fortunate the better.
David Chapman, Deputy Editor
