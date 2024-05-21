Isabella Crossman awarded with Gary Tierney Memorial Scholarship Award

Young tennis star Isabella Crossman was recognised for a terrific 12 months of performance at the Bendigo Academy of Sport's Annual Presentation Gala Event last Friday night.
Crossman joined a long list of storied Bendigo athletes to be awarded with the Gary Tierney Memorial Scholarship Award along with the Athlete of the Year award for tennis.
Her phenomenal year included being a quarter-finalist at the 18 and under 2023 Australian Championships and runner-up placings in the same age group at the ITF J200 Sydney and ITF I200 Waniu, South Korea.
She is also a member of the Victorian Tennis Australia State Development Team and ranked third in the state for her birth year.
Crossman is completing her VCE studies this year and hopes to play College Tennis in the USA, potentially on a full scholarship, in 2025.
Bendigo Academy of Sport volleyball coach and mentor Steve Keast was presented with the Academy Coach of the Year.
Keast has been critical in helping volleyballers get ready for senior Bendigo volleyball and beyond since joining in 2019.
In the other major award of the evening, Danielle Paterson was presented with the 'Frank Roberts Outstanding Service Award.
Paterson commenced with the Academy in 2012 and was a board member between 2015-2023
During her tenure at the Academy, Danielle Paterson made significant contributions in various roles.
She chaired the HR Committee, served on the Finance Committee, and was elected Chair of the Board in 2020.
Her leadership continued until 2023, leaving a lasting impact on the Academy's operations and development.
