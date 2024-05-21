Bendigo Advertiser
Isabella Crossman awarded with Gary Tierney Memorial Scholarship Award

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated May 21 2024 - 10:44pm, first published 2:43pm
Left to Right: Dr Ashleigh-Jane Thompson ( Chair Bendigo Academy of Sport), Isabella Crossman (BAS Athlete of the Year), and John McGrath (representing Tierney Family). Picture supplied
Left to Right: Dr Ashleigh-Jane Thompson ( Chair Bendigo Academy of Sport), Isabella Crossman (BAS Athlete of the Year), and John McGrath (representing Tierney Family). Picture supplied

Young tennis star Isabella Crossman was recognised for a terrific 12 months of performance at the Bendigo Academy of Sport's Annual Presentation Gala Event last Friday night.

NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

