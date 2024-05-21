Key takeaways from the latest rounds of BFNL, HDFNL and LVFNL

The Bendigo, Heathcote District and Loddon Valley football leagues continue to throw up plenty of talking points.
Here's some of our key takeaways after the latest round of matches.
I'm leaning to yes.
It sounds ridiculous to suggest Marong could be better considering they lost a century goalkicker in the off-season, but the eye test suggests, at this stage, they're even tougher to beat in 2024.
While Brandyn Grenfell's departure left a big hole in their forward line, the Panthers are better in other key areas, particularly behind the footy.
If you want to beat Marong you need to find a way to limit the impact of defenders Shaun Knott, who is in his first year at the club, and Richard Tibbett.
The way they read the play, intercept mark and stop opposing forward thrusts makes them arguably the Panthers most important players.
They're the glue to Marong's defensive structure which has become a trademark of their success.
Marong's team defence has improved on the back of the development of their young midfielders and half-forwards.
Their pressure around the ball is elite - last Saturday's first quarter against Bridgewater was a prime example.
The Mean Machine had no time and space to move the footy. They regularly kicked the footy under pressure, which was music to the ears of the interceptors Knott and Tibbett.
Sam Dean is a valuable addition to the Panther defence as well. As a unit, they're only going to get better the more they play together.
The team most likely to dethrone the Panthers remains last year's runner-up Pyramid Hill, but through one-third of the LVFNL season there's no reason to tip against Marong claiming a third-straight flag.
Is Strathfieldsaye a genuine BFNL flag contender?
Are the Storm a good team or are their results enhanced by the fact the standard of the competition has dropped this year?
Through the first six weeks of the season all the premiership hype has centred around Sandhurst and Gisborne, while Strathfieldsaye has barely rated a mention.
Yes, the Storm are yet to play Sandhurst and Gisborne and until they do we really can't give a fair answer to the contender or pretender question.
On face value, at this stage, the Storm should be rated as a contender.
A new coach, a new-look squad and five wins from five games - can't do much more than that.
On paper, the Storm has less A-grade talent in 2024, but what we're witnessing this year is, potentially, the development of the club's next set of elite talent.
Two key aspects to the Storm's success this year - fitness and a winning culture.
Through five games the Storm have won all five of their final quarters.
They've outscored their opponents a combined 20.16 (136) to 7.9 (51) - a margin of 85 points.
Yes, that's without playing Sandhurst and Gisborne, but they also haven't played bottom team Maryborough yet.
In four of their five games, the match was still on the line at three quarter-time and it was the Storm who didn't panic, stuck to their plans and put the game to bed in the final 30 minutes.
Good signs for the Storm ahead of their games against Gisborne and Sandhurst.
Seven rounds into the HDFNL season and the finals picture is clear as mud.
It seems safe to assume White Hills and North Bendigo will finish inside the top three, but after that anything is possible.
Prior to last week's bye, Heathcote was not exactly setting the world on fire.
Injuries to key players have hurt the Saints, so a freshen up was just what the doctor ordered ahead of this Saturday's big clash with White Hills.
With a game to follow against a resurgent Huntly to complete the first half of the season, the Saints could find themselves out of the top five after round nine if they lose both games. That was inconceivable at the start of the year.
That scenario, even though it's unlikely, highlights the tightness of the competition.
Only one win separates fourth-placed Colbinabbin and eighth-placed LBU.
With little margin for error, health becomes so important.
Much like Heathcote, LBU is a perfect example. Three weeks ago the Cats handed Mt Pleasant a six-goal thumping.
They had the bye the week after that and then last Saturday they lost by 10 goals to Colbo. Brodie Collins, Jesse Collins, Tyler Phillips, Jacob Gardiner, Ben Holman and Stuart Taylor all missed the game for the Cats.
Come round 18, that one result, plus the damage it did to their percentage, could be the difference between the Cats making or missing the finals.
Mt Pleasant's best footy is clearly good enough to challenge the top teams, yet the reigning premiers are in seventh place on the ladder.
You can mount an argument to say they could be as high as third on the table by the time the finals begin, but a couple of mental letdowns over the next month or so could result in the reigning premiers missing the finals all together.
Is Huntly's remarkable rise sustainable for 18 rounds? Why not? The win over North Bendigo wasn't a fluke. The Hawks have as good a chance as Leitchville-Gunbower, LBU, Colbo and Mounts to play finals.
Eight teams genuinely battling for five spots - what a treat to have a league that is so tight and competitive.
