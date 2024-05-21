'We're going to miss the people': Bendigo newsagents stalwarts say farewell

Two of Bendigo's long-time business owners are calling it a day after 26 years of serving the community.
Geraldine and Terry Clohesy have sold their business City Central Newsagents - which they bought in the 1990s - and will finish up at the end of trade on Saturday, May 25.
The pair said the decision to sell after nearly three decades was driven by a desire to enjoy more time with family and to go travelling.
"We were ready to retire and rediscover our house and we will get to enjoy our grandkids a bit more," Mrs Clohesy said.
He said the business was only on the market for three weeks before being snapped up, which he admitted was a bit of a surprise.
While happy to be moving on after many years in the Bendigo business landscape, the Clohesys said it would still be hard to say goodbye to their many faithful customers.
"Our customers have been fantastic," Mr Clohesy said.
"They have been loyal and we want to thank them for their patronage because that has been very important.
"We have got customers who have been here since day one ... we will miss the people."
Mr Clohesy said he also wanted to thank the employees both past and present who had helped keep the business going.
City Central Newsagents has been taken over by first-time business owners and new Bendigonians Lakshmi Kavya Kadiyala and Abhilash Babu Yarlagadda.
The couple said they were excited about the prospect and were hopeful the community would continue to support the business during its transition phase and beyond.
The pair have been training for the last three weeks to learn all the ins-and-outs of the newsagency industry.
"We want to do our best for the community and do as much as we can (to keep the business going)," Mr Yarlagadda said.
The first day for the new owners will be Monday, May 27.
Alongside the Clohesy departure, long-time employee Barbara Dublé has decided to retire on the same day - May 25.
after being at the newsagency since before Terry and Geraldine.
Ms Dublé had been working at the newsagency before the Clohesys took over and said the timing seemed right to bow out.
Like her employers, Ms Dublé said she would miss the people who regularly visited the shop.
Ms Dublé said she could not speak more highly of her former employers and wished them all the best in their retirement.
"They have been wonderful to work for, I mean really, we have had lots of laughs," she said.
"It has been really pleasant working here and they are very generous with their time."
Ms Dublé said she was looking forward to spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in her retirement.
