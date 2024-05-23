Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

A standout property in a standout Bendigo location

By House of the Week
May 23 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A standout property in a standout Bendigo location
A standout property in a standout Bendigo location

5 BED | 3 BATH | 7 CAR

  • 34 Hopetoun Street, Bendigo
  • $1,375,000 - $1,450,000
  • LAND: 1020 square metres (approximately)
  • AGENCY: P1 Property Bendigo
  • CONTACT: Chris Garlick 0429 333 927
  • INSPECT: By appointment only

Constructed in the 1920s and improved upon greatly since, this is a property with two dwellings and multiple living spaces.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.