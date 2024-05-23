A standout property in a standout Bendigo location

Constructed in the 1920s and improved upon greatly since, this is a property with two dwellings and multiple living spaces.
Starting with first impressions, "the street appeal is sensational," said selling agent Chris Garlick.
In terms of what he likes about the property overall, he said "it speaks for itself, this one."
When you visit the property (by appointment only in this case) "for the most part you can see what you're going to get from the outside, plus there's the bungalow."
Speaking of which, this separate structure out the back is self-contained with an open plan kitchen and living room, a bedroom, a bathroom, a laundry and a verandah. The bungalow also has air-conditioning and it is fenced off from the backyard to create privacy.
On the subject of yards, the property also has some lovely manicured garden beds.
The main home used to be just a single level and it was extended upwards around the turn of the millennium.
Styled to look like it was always there, what was added upstairs includes two bedrooms (each with a built-in robe), a study, a bathroom, a large sitting area and a front-facing balcony. If you put a fridge and a pantry cupboard up there you'd hardly ever need to come downstairs.
As a result, the property presents the buyer with many different options, from a large family or multi-generational living to having lots of guests stay the night, or perhaps partly or wholly letting it out for the short or long term.
Downstairs has two more large bedrooms (one with a walk-in robe and a pair of built-in robes), a well-appointed bathroom, an open plan kitchen with a long dining area, a separate living room, an entry hallway and a front verandah.
The other useful structure on the property is the garage which is really big at 7x12 metres and it could easily take four cars, or more if they're not huge. The 7 metre wide carport attached to the front of the garage could take another three vehicles if they're parked neatly, plus there's a paved driveway and the privacy of a gate.
In addition to the property's features, "the location stands out," Chris said.
"It's a blue chip location and close to everything" that residents or visitors may want or need, from shops and schools to places of interest and public parklands.
