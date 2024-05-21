Free laundry service coming to Bendigo as city's homeless rate surges

A new homeless support service is set to be unveiled in Bendigo as the number of people experiencing homelessness has almost doubled since 2016.
Orange Sky Australia will launch a laundry pod site, which will feature two washing machines and two dryers to be accessed by anyone in need.
Chief executive Lucas Patchett said the increase in homelessness in Bendigo had led to an increase in demand for support services.
"Positively connecting communities is at the heart of everything we do, and it is no surprise that Aussies are doing it really tough right now, so it's never been more important for Orange Sky to launch more services and help more communities in need, especially with the rise in cost of living and the current housing crisis," he said.
The March 2021 data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed an increase of almost 94 per cent in people who were without a home in Greater Bendigo compared to 2016.
"The latest ABS Census data illustrates the need for support services in the Bendigo region is increasing," Mr Patchett said.
"We are excited to launch an Orange Sky service to support our friends doing it tough in the region."
The Orange Sky's laundry pods were designed to operate in regional areas and support communities in need quickly, according to regional co-ordinator Megan Collins.
"We have a core value of giving things a crack to create ways to drive impact and support communities that need a hand as quickly as possible, so the laundry pod concept presented the perfect service fit based on the needs of the community," she said.
The laundry pod will operate out of the Salvation Army Bendigo at 65-71 Mundy Street.
Salvation Army's northern Victoria area officer Andrew Walker said the organisation hadn't been able to provide washing services until now.
"Partnering with others to show love and care for others in our community is something which goes to the very core of who we are as The Salvation Army," he said.
The official launch of the laundry pod is on Monday, July 1. The service will be available from 1pm to 3pm on Mondays and 10.30am to 1pm on Thursdays.
