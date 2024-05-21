BFNL STATS: Top ten highest rated players of the season so far

Who is averaging the most ranking points per game in the BFNL, midway through round five?
1: Lachlan Tardrew (SAN) - 204.8
R1 vs Kangaroo Flat: 239
R2 vs Gisborne: 180
R3 BYE
R4 vs Maryborough: 283
R5 vs South Bendigo: 117
The Sandhurst skipper is a clear early Michelsen Medal favourite after a brilliant start to the season headlined by a BFNL ranking points record performance against Maryborough in round three.
Tardrew is averaging 43.8 disposals per game plus 6.5 inside 50s, 12.3 clearances, 17.8 score involvements and kicked nine goals.
2: Braidon Blake (GIS) - 179.6
R1 BYE
R2 vs Sandhurst: 142
R3 vs Maryborough: 262
R4 vs South Bendigo: 170
R5 vs Golden Square: 155
R6 vs Eaglehawk: 169
Blake has stamped his authority as the premier ruckman in the BFNL this season.
He seems to be getting better with each passing week in a scary proposition for opposition rucks.
Blake is averaging 24.4 disposals per game, 4.2 inside 50s, 11.2 clearances, 39.2 hit-outs, 11.2 score involvements and kicked four goals.
3: Matt Harvey (SS) - 162.4
R1 vs South Bendigo: 155
R2 vs Golden Square: 155
R3 vs Eaglehawk: 158
R4 BYE
R5 vs Castlemaine: 152
R6 vs Kangaroo Flat: 192
Since Premier Data began analysing BFNL games, only eight men have passed the 50 disposals mark in a match.
Harvey did that on the weekend against Flat, having 52 possessions in his best performance of the season to date.
Overall, he is averaging 38 disposals, 4.6 inside 50s, 6.2 clearances, 8.4 score involvements per game and nailed four majors.
4: Noah Walsh (SAN) - 159.3
R1 vs Kangaroo Flat: 117
R2 vs Gisborne: 132
R3 BYE
R4 vs Maryborough: 257
R5 vs South Bendigo: 131
Walsh would likely be even higher on the list if he wasn't pulled from the ground (quad tightness) early in the third term during the Dragon's round-five clash against South Bendigo.
While he had 43 disposals and kicked seven goals against Maryborough the week before, he was on track for an even better game, having 23 possessions and three goals in a half and five minutes of footy.
Walsh is averaging 31.5 disposals, 8.3 inside 50s, six clearances, 13.5 score involvements per game and kicked 11 goals.
5: Brody Haddow (SB) - 158.2
R1 vs Strathfieldsaye: 119
R2 vs Castlemaine: 170
R3 vs Kangaroo Flat: 194
R4 vs Gisborne: 157
R5 vs Sandhurst: 91
R6 vs Maryborough: 218
The 2023 ranking points leader, Brody Haddow, has continued where he left off.
Last year, Haddow averaged 152.9 ranking points per game, and he has improved so far this season, averaging 158.2.
6: Flynn Lakey (GIS) - 149.8
R1 BYE
R2 vs Sandhurst: 188
R3 vs Maryborough: 171
R4 vs South Bendigo: 154
R5 vs Golden Square: 113
R6 vs Eaglehawk: 123
Haddow's runner-up last year, Flynn Lakey, continues to rack up the possessions, averaging 34.2 per game.
7: Brad Bernacki (GIS) - 144.6
R1 BYE
R2 vs Sandhurst: 136
R3 vs Maryborough: 274
R4 vs South Bendigo: 126
R5 vs Golden Square: 156
R6 vs Eaglehawk: 167
After returning midway through 2023, Bernacki has added the class to a midfield full of grunt.
He has kicked nine goals while averaging 30.2 disposals.
8: Lachlan Gill (SS) - 143.8
R1 vs South Bendigo: 134
R2 vs Golden Square: 183
R3 vs Eaglehawk: 139
R4 BYE
R5 vs Castlemaine: 85
R6 vs Kangaroo Flat: 178
Gill has always been a quality BFNL player, but in 2024, he's elevated his game to the top echelon of stars.
He is relishing the extra responsibility inside the Storm's engine room and is averaging 33.4 disposals per game.
9: Riley Wilson (SS) - 143.6
R1 vs South Bendigo: 155
R2 vs Golden Square: 146
R3 vs Eaglehawk: 89
R4 BYE
R5 vs Castlemaine: 168
R6 vs Kangaroo Flat: 160
Wilson has hit some cracking form in the previous fortnight.
He was best on the ground against Castlemaine in round five, with 33 touches and two goals, and then backed that up on the weekend with 40 possessions and two goals.
10: Luke Ellings (KF) - 143.2
R1 vs Sandhurst: 133
R2 vs Maryborough: 163
R3 vs South Bendigo: 163
R4 vs Golden Square: 146
R5 vs Eaglehawk: 144
R6 vs Strathfieldsaye: 110
Ellings jumped across to Dower Park from Gisborne with his father, Michael Ellings (head coach), and has become the Roos most damaging player.
He's taken the next step in his evolution, going from being an outside player at Gisborne to being a premium midfielder at the Roos.
Ellings is averaging 33.5 disposals, but for a player with such a good goal sense, he would like to hit the scoreboard more, having not kicked a goal in his last three matches.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.