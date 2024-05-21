'One drowning is one too many': region's water safety under the microscope

Improving safety at inland waterways has become a high priority after statistics show 80 per cent of drowning victims in the Loddon Mallee region are locals.
It's one reason why Bendigo is hosting a forum this month to tackle the issue of drowning in Victoria's dams, rivers and lakes.
According to Life Saving Victoria (LSV), which has organised the Bendigo forum, almost a third (32 per cent) of all fatal drowning incidents in 2022/23 occurred at inland waterways.
Rural Victorians are 1.5 times more likely to drown than their metropolitan counterparts and two-thirds (67 per cent) of alcohol-related drownings across the state occur in inland waterways.
Government and community leaders, emergency service members, industry representatives and water safety experts will gather in Bendigo for the Inland Waterways Forum on Thursday, May 30, 2024.
LSV training and industry general manager Andy Dennis said the forum was an important opportunity to address the factors that contribute to drownings and water-related injuries.
"Each drowning is unique with differing causal and contributory factors, which collectively require cohesive and collaborative prevention strategies to effectively address," Mr Dennis said.
"We need everyone who has influence on these contributing factors to come together and help drive down the number of drownings we're seeing across Victorian communities.
"One drowning is one too many, and we must all do what we can to prevent these tragic incidents happening."
Mr Dennis said the Bendigo forum aimed to "get our whole community working together to improve water safety - specifically for rivers, lakes and dams across the state".
He said the forum would bring together federal, state and local government agencies, land managers, emergency services and relevant industries such as tourism.
"By creating an opportunity for collaboration, communication and knowledge-sharing, the forum aims to forge a co-ordinated whole-of-community approach to better inland waterway safety," Mr Dennis said.
The event is supported by federal Black Spot funding and contributions from Royal Life Saving Australia.
It will run at the All Seasons Resort in Bendigo on May 30. Bookings are essential.
Go to Professional Development | Life Saving Victoria (lsv.com.au) or for group bookings email AIS@lsv.com.au .
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.