Strikers coaches impressed with club's progress in inaugural VNL season

Proud, excited, but not satisfied.
The Bendigo Strikers are elated with their progress through the first half of their inaugural Victorian Netball League season.
The championship squad has four wins and the 23-and-under squad has two wins after both teams won on their home court for the first time against Geelong on Sunday.
The club's two home games have been well received by the community with crowds of 1300 and 1100 watching the Strikers in action.
Championship coach Tracey Brereton said the foundation is there for the Strikers to build its status on and off the court.
"It was another great day. I'm standing here looking at more than 100 kids lining up to get autographs from the girls,'' Brereton said after Sunday's win.
"The Strikers board and the Strikers community have done a fantastic job getting behind this..
"It was not only great to see the championship team win. For the 23-and-under team to get another win was a fantastic result for a home game.
"I just hope we can keep building this brand and this club. Who knows what it will be in a few years time."
For 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling, the Strikers' ability to immediately generate support in central Victoria came as no surprise.
"I wasn't shocked by the reaction because I know how passionate people around Bendigo are about netball,'' Cowling said.
"Talking to Geelong people today they couldn't believe how many people turned up to watch the games. That just shows how big netball is here.
"It's great that everybody is backing us and this (Bendigo holding a VNL licence) should have been done a long time ago."
The championship squad's 51-41 win over Geelong was their best four-quarter effort of the season so far.
The accuracy of goal attack Teal Hocking (34 goals from 37 attempts) and her combination with goal shooter Bridget Furphy (12 goals from 16 attempts) proved crucial in the win.
When the game got tight in the final quarter, Hocking and Furphy stood up for the Strikers.
"Most impressive was the shots they were taking,'' Brereton said.
"They were big shots - they were super shot range style shots - under a fair bit of pressure.
"It was fantastic to see them execute like that."
The championship squad, which sits in seventh place with four wins and seven losses, has the bye this round.
"The girls are probably looking for a break,'' Brereton admitted.
"We're about halfway through and the girls have worked extremely hard.
"To have four wins on the board at the halfway mark is a fantastic start."
The 23-and-under squad takes on the Gippsland Stars in Melbourne on Wednesday night.
The teams met in round two where Gippsland won a close contest 58-54.
Both teams have a 2-10 record, but if the Strikers can repeat the form it showed against Geelong on Sunday then they will be mighty hard to beat.
A major player in the Strikers' big win over Geelong was goal shooter Tori Skrijel, who scored 42 goals from 45 attempts.
"Tori demanded the ball, which is what we want from a shooter,'' Cowling said.
"She turned and shot really well."
