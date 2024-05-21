Planned childcare centre in Huntly aims to cut down wait time for families

With many families waiting months - if not years - for their children to be admitted to childcare centres, plans for a new Huntly centre have been unveiled.
According to a survey of childcare centres by the United Workers Union, more than 90 per cent of early learning centres in Victoria have waitlists for new families.
The planned centre in Huntly will be built on Sawmill Road in the Harlowe residential area, with construction planned to start in the coming months and its opening in early 2025.
Wel.Co, the company heading up the project, has designed the centre to accommodate up to 120 children.
Wel.Co founder and managing director Andrew Welsh said the centre would boost available services in the Huntly area.
"We are thrilled to be delivering a childcare centre in Harlowe, contributing to the local community by addressing the critical need for accessible childcare facilities," he said.
"We understand the challenges faced by families in regional areas, and we are committed to providing a solution that not only meets but exceeds their expectations."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.