Final funding secured: Bendigo Foodshare's new food hub nears completion

Bendigo Foodshare's new Golden Square facility is ahead of schedule, with the not-for-profit organisation securing the final funding and starting the fit-out of its food hub.
The new warehouse, at the former Bendigo Pony Club site, will be triple the size of the organisation's former home at Long Gully, catering for a growing need for food relief in central Victoria.
A new facility was "critical", according to Bendigo Foodshare chief executive Michelle Murphy.
"At the end of last year we had 85 different food partners that distribute food across central Victoria," she said.
"In the last six months alone, we've had 11 additional food partners come forward and say, 'can we get food relief, but by Bendigo Foodshare?'
"This new warehouse will triple out storage capacity, so it'll mean when we are able to rescue additional food, we'll have the means to be able to store that and get that out to our community who are going through incredibly tough times at the moment."
The "final piece in the funding puzzle" came from a $665,000 grant from the federal government.
The money will be used for installing refrigerators and storage, solar panels, water tanks and electric vehicle charging stations.
The organisation will also look at putting in a commercial kitchen to "convert more of the food that's going to waste into meals", Ms Murphy said.
Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters said supporting Bendigo Foodshare was a "really smart spend" of federal government money.
"We're supporting an existing state government grant as well as a number of community and business partners who've come on board to make this project a reality," she said.
"I know the need that we have in our community, food insecurity is one of the top issues.
"It's not just because of the cost of living crisis that many are feeling the crunch by, but food insecurity has been around for a while and it can affect anybody."
Construction of Bendigo Foodshare's $3.8m food hub began in December 2023. It is expected to be completed by October 2024.
