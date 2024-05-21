Bendigo Advertiser
Final funding secured: Bendigo Foodshare's new food hub nears completion

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
May 21 2024 - 1:00pm
Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters and Bendigo Foodshare CEO Michelle Murphy at the organisation's new food hub. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Bendigo Foodshare's new Golden Square facility is ahead of schedule, with the not-for-profit organisation securing the final funding and starting the fit-out of its food hub.

Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

