VIDEO: Watch the best highlights from week one of the BFNL's round six

Here is your one-stop shop to watch the best highlights from round six of the 2024 BFNL season.
The Bendigo Addy has edited and compiled videos from each game.
Clips this week include big bags kicked by Harry Luxmoore, Darcy Richards and Steven Stroobants, plus all the goals from Strathfieldsaye vs Kangaroo Flat.
Harry Luxmoore continued his breakout season with a four goal haul against Eaglehawk.
Eaglehawk forward Darcy Richards was his sides most dangerous forward on the weekend, finishing with four majors.
All Kangaroo Flat goals.
South Bendigo co-coach Steven Stroobants kicks a big bag against Maryborough.
Maryborough's two goals against the Bloods.
*Round six concludes with a standalone clash between last years grand finalists Golden Square and Sandhurst at Wade Street on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.