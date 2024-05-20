Chilly start but let's hope 'the bad' has burnt

It's not quite winter but it certainly feels like it.
A chilly start of just 0.8 degrees to kick off the working week on Monday had everyone rugging up.
Still, there's little sign of rain as the the long dry spell continues. At least when it does rain we will see the results in the official gauge now the Bureau of Meteorology has fixed its recording systems at Bendigo Airport.
It was nice to see a big turnout at the Great Stupa on the weekend for the Illumin8 Festival considering the damage that had been wrought at the site in recent weeks.
The burning of "the bad" seemed a fitting way to start afresh.
Today is the second day of ACM's HOW MANY MORE campaign which is aiming to stop violence against women in the regions.
We are all striving to make that campaign a success.
David Chapman, Deputy Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.