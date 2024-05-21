Publican pleads guilty to slew of criminal charges over Food Act breaches

An Inglewood hotel owner has escaped conviction and a six-figure fine after being prosecuted by the local council over food safety practices and the state of his premises.
Steaven Weavell, 68, initially faced 135 charges brought by the Loddon Shire Council under the Food Act relating to the Empire State Hotel for the period between March 30 and August 8, 2023.
After negotiation, these were reduced to 11 charges - relating to food safety supervision, cleanliness and maintenance - which Mr Weavell pleaded guilty to in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 16.
Lawyer Louisa Dicker, who was acting for Loddon Shire Council, told the court many of the charges carried a maximum penalty of $40,000 and the council was seeking costs of $25,000 it had incurred pursuing the matter.
The court heard the prosecution had been sparked by a complaint to council citing serious concerns about the pub on March 6, 2023, after which an unannounced inspection found "significant non-compliance" with the relevant laws.
Among the features officers noted were an ineffective exhaust system causing build-ups of fat, grease and grime up the kitchen walls and the storage of food products - including chicken schnitzels - in a bar freezer with no dates marked so there was no way of telling their age.
Other issues included the storage of pesticides in a food storage area, which was also being used as a place to smoke, and "evidence of rodent activity" found in the bar storage area.
The officers also documented dirty appliances, dirty floors, peeling walls with "various gaps and cracks", instances of mould and grime, broken and chipped crockery, a dishwasher that appeared to be leaking and rubbish piled up in the backyard.
While it wasn't alleged any patrons had suffered harm or illness, there was "a perfect storm" of non-compliant factors and "a prospective risk", Ms Dicker claimed.
The court heard that after the council officers' visit, Mr Weavell was issued with a notice outlining the work he needed to do.
However, at follow-up inspections in May and August he had not completed the work and told the officers it wasn't realistic to expect him to do so within the given timeframe.
Ms Dicker said the council had issued three letters through her office warning Mr Weavell about the possibility of prosecution.
The publican's counsel, Ben Green, said his client had put all his money into buying the hotel eight years ago and that after COVID-19 lockdowns, "things were starting to look a bit tricky" for him.
While Mr Weavell had wanted to fix his pub, he hadn't been able to find trades people and when they were available, had trouble affording their inflated prices, Mr Green said.
His client had also been involved in a car accident in 2023, hitting his head and being left "in a bad way".
"He's sought to comply even though it's taken a long time," the lawyer argued. "He did the best he could with what he had."
Pointing to the now-complete cleaning and repair work, and the gravity of having been charged with criminal offences, Mr Green said Mr Weavell had learnt from his mistakes, and was "well on the way to rehabilitation".
He had also employed "a good chef".
Mr Weavell and his long-term partner, who was also present in court, were running "a genuine, hardworking business serving the community," Mr Green said.
Magistrate Sharon McRae noted that recent photos from the Empire State Hotel showed it looking "shipshape" and commended Mr Weavell for the "professional" job he had done in remedying the problems and for finding a new chef.
Hotels in small communities played a significant role in them, she said, noting that references provided by Mr Weavell confirmed his "community spirit and supportive role", particularly to local sporting groups.
While there was no excuse for his breaches of the Food Act, COVID-19 had hit "very hard in regional areas", making it difficult for small businesses to operate and to find workers, Ms McRae said.
"Buildings when not used in the way they're meant to be used do deteriorate very quickly," the magistrate said, telling Mr Weavell she doubted he had initially understood how serious the breaches were.
Ms McRae fined Mr Weavell $4000 without conviction and ordered him to pay $12,000 of the council's costs.
