League Cup finalists decided after enthralling semi-final clashes

FC Eaglehawk, Strathdale, Spring Gully United and Shepparton United have the opportunity to win the first pieces of silverware in the 2024 Bendigo Amateur Soccer League season.
FC Eaglehawk and Strathdale advanced to the men's League Cup final after scoring contrasting semi-final wins on Sunday.
The women's Cup final will be played between two of the in-form teams of the championship season - Spring Gully and Shepparton United - after they eliminated La Trobe University and Shepparton South respectively in the semi-finals.
Eight goals were scored in an absorbing women's semi-final between Spring Gully and La Trobe Uni.
The Reds advanced 5-3 even though coach Simon Smith had few good things to say about the performance.
"I thought it was our worst performance of the year, to be honest,'' Smith said.
"Three mistakes we made led to their three goals. The team wasn't happy, I wasn't happy.
"The positive was that it's the sign of a good side when you play poorly and still win.
"We didn't play particularly well and we won. We have some things to work on at training."
The Reds fell behind 2-1 in the first half on the back of goals to La Trobe's Shannon Fox and Stacey Langeveld.
The deficit sparked Gully into action.
They drew level before the break and then broke the game open with two quick goals in the early stages of the second half.
Striker Paige Conder put the Reds in front with a sublime left-foot strike from a free kick outside of the box and Letesha Bawden made it 4-2 when she pounced on a loose ball in the box.
Ally Van Dalen made it 5-2 when she curled a corner kick into the back of the net.
La Trobe scored a late consolation goal to make it 5-3.
"Fair play to La Trobe they kept plugging away and plugging away,'' Smith said.
"They never gave up."
Two under-16 players Abbey Reid and Madeline White starred for Spring Gully.
They both scored in the first half and caused plenty of headaches for the La Trobe defence.
Fox scored twice to be La Trobe's best player.
A first-half goal from Rosemarene Legalo was all Shepparton United needed to edge out Shepparton South in the other semi-final.
The final will be played on Sunday, July 28 at Spring Gully.
FC Eaglehawk's League Cup men semi-final win over Shepparton South came at a heavy price.
The Hawks won 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Brent Hamblin, but they have a substantial injury list headed by a potentially serious knee injury to number one keeper Jaydon Abbott.
"We lost Prince Quansah after 15-20 minutes because of a groin injury, Brent Hamblin went down with an injury, but he came back on, Caden Meeks had a blood nose that didn't stop until half-time and then Jaydon hurt his knee and it could be an ACL,'' Borough co-coach Keegan Smyth said.
"It was a really good, hard-fought win, but we were already struggling with injuries, so it's going to be interesting to see how we come up next week."
Abbott hurt his knee with 10 minutes to play, which added to the Hawks' stress levels as the visitors pushed hard for an equaliser.
"They had some chances late to score,'' Smyth said.
"They hit the crossbar once and maybe the post as well, but I thought our boys dug in well and showed some grit. We deserved to win the game."
It was an emotional victory for the Hawks after the recent passing of long-time club stalwarts Merv Samuel and Wayne Hopley.
The Borough now gets a crack at Strathdale in the final at Spring Gully on July 28.
After thumping Shepparton United 4-1 in their championship season clash the week before, the Blues repeated the dose in the League Cup semi-final.
They put the game to bed with three first-half goals from Luke Roberts, Lonanin Burnett (penalty) and Keian Tramm.
Ethan Basilewsky scored the fourth goal, before Shepparton United's consolation goal late in the game came from Orlando Bevilacqua.
Midfielders Dean Vlaeminck and Alex Medway set the tone for the Blues, while Tom Davies and Beau Hetherington were rock solid in defence.
"We probably played better this week compared to last week,'' Strathdale coach Kane Goldsworthy said.
"We took our chances in the first half this time and controlled the game. It was a shame that they scored late, it would have been nice to keep a clean sheet.
"We've taken the League Cup more seriously compared to what we have in previous years, so to get through to the final is really exciting for everyone.
"We're proud of the way we've started this year and now to get the chance to play our big rivals Eaglehawk in the League Cup final is a major opportunity for us.
"With the young group we have it's going to be a great experience for them."
Across championship and League Cup play, the Blues have won their past three matches against quality opposition by a combined scoreline of 12-4.
Strathdale and Eaglehawk will play in the League Cup final on July 28, but first they meet this Saturday at Beischer Park in a crucial championship season clash.
Strathdale is second on the ladder with 10 points - one point clear of the third-placed Eaglehawk.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.