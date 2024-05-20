Olympians dominate national badminton finals in Bendigo

Tiffany Ho, Setyana Mapasa and Angela Wu capped a week to remember in Bendigo by claiming gold medals at the National Badminton Championships.
Two days after it was announced in Bendigo that the trio would represent Australia at the Paris Olympics, the star trio dominated Saturday's singles and doubles finals at the Bendigo Eaglehawk Badminton Association.
Ho cruised to a 21-9, 21- 11 win in the singles gold medal game.
The number one seeds Mapasa and Wu defeated number two seeds Kaitlyn Ea and Gronya Somerville 21-17, 21-13 in the women's doubles final.
Mapasa had a golden tournament, combining with Rizky Hidayat Ismail to win the mixed doubles title as well.
Angle Wu's brother, Jack, showed why he's regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Australian badminton when he won the men's singles final.
Despite being seeded seventh, Jack Wu carved his way through the draw against higher-rated opponents and then won the final 21-14, 21-9 against Ephraim Stephen Sam.
Tournament number one seeds Rizky Hidayat Ismail and Frengky Wijaya Putra proved too strong in the men's doubles final, winning 21-18, 24-22.
It was another successful event for the Bendigo Eaglehawk Badminton Association.
It was the third year in a row the association has hosted the tournament, which attracts hundreds of players, coaches and family members to Bendigo.
The club will now prepare for the annual Bendigo International in October.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.