Central Victorian Football League claims back-to-back inter-league triumphs

The Central Victorian Football League has won its second consecutive inter-league carnival after a thrilling grand final against North East Border FFL.
Having dominated the group stage, including beating Border by 33 points in the day's opening game, which was followed by a four-goal triumph against Goulburn Murray WL, the CVFL headed into the decider as warm favourites.
An early goal to full-forward Eloise Gretgrix and full control of general play had the match going in the predicted fashion.
But Border evened it up at the contest and nailed a goal of their own to head into half-time (games were played in two 20-minute halves) brimming with confidence.
Gretgrix would again snag an early major before the CVFL held on in the dying stages to record a 2.3 (15) to 1.3 (9) victory.
Co-captain Shae Murphy was pleased with the victory.
"We played really well and linked up nicely," Murphy said.
"Our worst performance was probably actually in the grand final, and to Border's credit, they were hard at every contest, but to come away with the win was great.
"We're lucky to have a great bunch of girls who have the same core values of wanting to improve the CVFLW and have fun at the same time, which makes my job as captain pretty easy."
Murphy was awarded best-on-ground honours in the decider but highlighted the efforts of Sandhurst's Maddy White as Central's top player in the carnival.
"Maddy White was our best throughout the day," Murphy said.
"Her nickname is mad-dog, so you can imagine what sort of player she is.
"She didn't stop and gave us everything.
"Most contests, it was her at the bottom of the pack in and under - she is relentless - no matter how hard the knocks she gets, she always gets up.
"Bronte Ashworth in the ruck was also phenomenal as she didn't get a break all day."
Golden Square players Isabella Ayre (wrist) and Paynton Jolliffe (nose) failed to come out of the carnival unscathed.
The defence of their inter-league crown was another great sign for the CVFL that women's footy in the region continues to improve.
This carnival was the first time an under-18s age group was added to the festivities, and with the introduction of three new clubs to the senior CVFLW competition in 2024, there are great signs for women's footy.
Murphy was glowing in her appreciation of what the competition has done for her and her fellow players but highlighted that there is still plenty of work to be done.
"We just wanted to say how great an opportunity and pathway this is for young and old," Murphy said.
"Being a part of an inclusive program is life-changing for most of us, and anything we can do at club level to encourage player retention is really important.
"We're in desperate need of more help for Nathan Williams (AFLCV Female and Junior Operations Manager) and female leadership in this space of AFLCV.
"Every year, we see the same issues, predominately needing more people to help out.
"We have a lot of talent coming through the Pioneers, and we're hoping to put a strategic plan in place to include reserves sides and a VFLW pathway linking program at some stage to give players and coaches more opportunities."
