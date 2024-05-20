Beware Bendigo's fate, council tells food supply inquiry

It would be "challenging, if not impossible" to reverse the break up of Greater Bendigo farmland, the city's council has warned, which has severely affected broadacre farming.
That's the stark reality the City of Greater Bendigo has presented to a Victorian lower house inquiry grappling with the state's food supply future.
"Much of Bendigo's rural land is already fragmented due to historic subdivisions and the desirability of the municipality for lifestyle and hobby farmers," the council said in a submission.
The inquiry is delving into food supplies as Victoria's population booms and more land comes under threat from urban sprawl.
Inquiry boss Juliana Addison said Victoria's population could rise above 10 million by the 2050s.
"We must ensure we have enough arable land to sustain all of our food production needs," she said.
Bendigo's council said it was nearly impossible to stitch fragmented farmland back together despite classing 95 per cent of the municipality as rural.
Too many landholders had installed things designed for small-scale farming, it said. The minute someone built houses and other infrastructure the odds of land consolidations dropped.
The slow fragmentation of Greater Bendigo's farming land had simultaneously pushed up rural property prices and driven down broadacre farming, the council said.
Not all hope has been lost, though.
Greater Bendigo's rural changes had opened the door to more small-scale farmers, the council said.
It told the inquiry such farmers had the potential to make a meaningful contribution to Victoria's food supply if barriers were removed.
It called on the inquiry to back a slew of reforms for small-scale farmers hoping to sell into nearby communities, including more funding and support for existing programs.
The council also wanted a rethink on the regulations for on-farm animal slaughtering.
Few businesses in central Victoria do such work because of the hurdles they need to jump through, the council said. That was forcing small scale farms to lean into less productive ventures.
The council also argued for more money for sewage and water within Bendigo's town limits. That would help free up land for housing away from the city's outskirts.
It says it is also working on a plan to stem the fragmentation of more farmland within the Greater Bendigo municipality.
The inquiry expects to hear from the council at hearings in Bendigo on Thursday, along with other groups including the Macedon Ranges Regenerative Farmers Group.
