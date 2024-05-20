Bendigo Advertiser
Beware Bendigo's fate, council tells food supply inquiry

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated May 21 2024 - 7:11am, first published 4:30am
A farmer in central Victoria. Picture by Alex Ellinghausen
A farmer in central Victoria. Picture by Alex Ellinghausen

It would be "challenging, if not impossible" to reverse the break up of Greater Bendigo farmland, the city's council has warned, which has severely affected broadacre farming.

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

