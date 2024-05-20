Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo City outplays Ballarat and bolsters State League promotion chances

AB
By Adam Bourke
May 20 2024 - 2:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Farr shoots at goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Ballarat SC at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve. Picture by Adam Bourke
Sam Farr shoots at goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Ballarat SC at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve. Picture by Adam Bourke

A Sam Farr strike midway through the second-half lifted Bendigo City to a crucial 2-1 win over Ballarat SC in their State League Five clash on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.