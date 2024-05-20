Bendigo City outplays Ballarat and bolsters State League promotion chances

A Sam Farr strike midway through the second-half lifted Bendigo City to a crucial 2-1 win over Ballarat SC in their State League Five clash on Saturday.
The victory at Epsom was the club's third on the trot and second in a row under new coach Greg Thomas.
After squandering some chances in a scoreless first half, a goal from speedy wingman Lewis Merriman gave Bendigo City a deserved lead early in the second half.
Ballarat SC equalised against the run of play which put the pressure back on the home side.
After failing to connect on a couple of half chances, Bendigo City pressed forward and the loose ball fell to Farr inside the box who slammed it home.
Ballarat pushed hard in the dying minutes in a bid to level the scores again, but Bendigo held firm to secure all three points.
"We were a bit up and down,'' Thomas said.
"In the first 30 minutes we played really well and created a few good chances, but we didn't take them.
"We made it hard for ourselves, if we had taken those chances it changes the game, the game opens up and we probably win comfortably.
"We kept them in the game... they defended and then tried to get us on the counter-attack.
"Thankfully, we scored the winner and got the three points because I thought we were clearly the better side on the day.
"That win keeps us in with a chance to finish second and get the automatic promotion to State League Four."
Midfielder Farr, right-back Lachlan Kelly and forward Ethan Hunter were best for Bendigo City.
Thomas' return as senior coach 10 days ago, and the departure of his predecessor Sean Boxshall, did cause a ripple in the playing group, with four players - Connor Boxshall, Ruben White, Darius Thomas and Luke Burns - deciding to move on.
The club's depth has been hit, but Thomas is confident his squad has what it takes to finish inside the top two on the ladder.
"We've lost three or four players, which we knew was going to happen,'' Thomas said.
"The club has backed me in and everyone is on board. We're going to promote our juniors because we have plenty of juniors in the under-16s and under-18s and they deserve their opportunity.
"That's the plan and it seems to be a happy place at the moment."
Bendigo City is away to Spring Hills in round nine. Both teams have won three games for the season.
Meanwhile, the Bendigo City under-14, 15 and 16 junior teams played against Melbourne Knights at the weekend.
The under-14s went down 2-1, with Charlie Edwards the scorer for Bendigo.
The under-15s went down 1-0, while the under-16s lost 3-0.
The under-18s lost 5-2 to Altona Magic. Jack Nuttall and Hugo Stevens were the scorers for Bendigo City.
