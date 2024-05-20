Negativity goes up in flames at 'super -friendly' light-filled festival

Bendigo's Great Stupa of Universal Compassion held its biggest ever Burning the Bad ritual on Saturday night, with a metres-high beast stuffed with problems going up in flames to the backing chants of Karen monks aiming to release the negativity.
General manager Alyce Crosbie described the immolation as a spectacular part of the May 18 ILLUMIN8 festival.
She said the festival was bigger this year probably because "the bad" had been collected from community members and stuffed into the mouth of "the beast" over a longer period.
"We'd had it out in our visitor centre for almost a month before so it was full up," Ms Crosbie said.
The long-running ILLUMIN8: Festival of Light and Peace is the Great Stupa's version of Vesak - a worldwide celebration marking the Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death which is usually held in May.
"Whilst it is a Buddhist celebration and celebrates Buddhist life, we do it with various interfaith and intercultural organisations," Ms Crosbie said.
"So there are many different cultures represented on the evening, through performances and also food."
Around 1200 people attended the sold-out Saturday night event, Ms Crosbie said.
"It was freezing but we had fire drums set up and it didn't seem to bother people," she said.
"It's a really peaceful, super friendly and exciting event and the whole place is basically illuminated."
Among the entertainment was Tibetan monk throat chanting, performances by the Gamelan Orchestra, HH Kung Fu Club, Central Victorian Lion Team and Karen and Sri Lankan dance groups.
The evening culminated with a fireworks display, which local photographer Andrew Bodycoat was there to catch and share.
