Creative spaces; Gardens, workshops and a studio in Castlemaine

There are two important structures on this property.
One of them is the 1950s home towards the front of the block, and the other is the lovely 1800s barn conversion sitting further back.
The home's layout has a front patio, a lounge room, an open plan kitchen with a family meals area, a dedicated laundry, a separate toilet, a family bathroom, two bedrooms, a sunroom, and a rear veranda.
The third bedroom is actually a large studio in the upstairs part of the barn, with a kitchenette and split-system air-conditioning making it a great sleepout for guests, or a handy home office, or a recreational space.
Click here to read this week's view.com.au emag.
The aforementioned lounge room in the main home has an original tiled open fireplace and a double aspect corner window.
The kitchen has gas cooking facilities and useful bench space, along with the original drawers.
The bathroom has been renovated and it includes a walk-in shower, a bath tub and a classic vanity.
The downstairs part of the barn consists of three distinct workshop or storage spaces, plus there is a double carport attached to the back of this structure.
The front and rear gardens are well established with fruit and shade trees, impressive sandstone walls, and lovely outdoor sitting areas.
The property also has a 4.8kW solar system connected to the grid.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.