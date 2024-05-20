Apartments on High on the market for joint sale with $3 million price tag

A multi-million-dollar package deal for five top-quality apartments close to the heart of Bendigo has hit the market.
Apartments on High is a complex of five apartments on five separate titles, now being sold as a whole for between $3.1 and $3.3 million.
Each of the apartments, located on High Street, have three bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as comfortable living areas and modern kitchens.
The apartments also have an extensive history as a popular short-stay accommodation location, with high occupancy rates and frequent repeat business from corporate guests and tourists.
Given its location and quality the apartments would be well-suited to be used as an Airbnb.
As for location, it would be hard to find a more equip area, with the National Motel next door and the Central Deborah Gold Mine across the road.
The St John of God hospital, Woolworths and the Sacred Heart Cathedral and CBD are only a short walk after leaving the front door.
To sweeten the deal each unit is being sold fully furnished with sofas, dining room settings, bedroom suites and wall art included in the sale.
The sale of the apartments is being in conjunction between PH Property and Bendigo Real Estate.
