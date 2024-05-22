'Unsustainable' growth: stick more people in old suburbs, council urged

Bendigo's council could try to dramatically slow building growth on the city's edge in what it describes as an "ambitious" play to house a burgeoning population.
It would be a "big shift" but necessary if the council is to head off what could be unsustainable growth on Bendigo's outskirts, council officers say.
Half of Greater Bendigo's homes are currently built in growth suburbs like Huntly, Marong, Maiden Gully and Strathfieldsaye.
But a draft strategy expected to go to the public for consultation calls for only 30 per cent of the 1100 homes expected every year to be built in those growth suburbs.
The other 70 per cent - or 51,000 more people and 22,000 homes - would need to fit into long-established suburbs.
Council officers have raised multiple reasons for the rethink including the need to protect agricultural land and deal with heightened risks around bushfires.
Councillors are yet to decide whether the idea will go out for public consultations but are expected to vote on the matter when they gather on Monday, May 27.
They would also need to sign off on any changes made after public consultations for the wider Managed Growth Strategy, which could steer Bendigo's growth for the next three decades.
The city has historically found space on its urban edge and has steadily grown closer to prime farming land.
Homes have also edged closer to flood-prone areas, triggering community consternation about property damage in multiple suburbs.
The council wants to use the new plan to give clear guidance on where and why homes should rise.
The current draft shows a preference for areas close to existing amenities like shops, jobs, transport and community infrastructure.
People would be able to build more units, townhouses and multi-storey developments near existing neighbourhood hubs like shopping precincts, the city centre, train stations and some of Bendigo's most important roads.
The council would still expect the city's fastest growing suburbs to get more residents under the draft strategy.
More land would open up for suburban streets in Huntly and Strathfieldsaye under the proposal, while a range of existing plans for Maiden Gully and Marong would continue.
The council is suggesting allowing less sprawl than it previously expected but does not want to hit the brakes too hard. Bendigo suburbs need more land because of market demand and housing affordability issues, council officers have said.
Public consultation is currently expected to begin sometime after Monday, May 27.
