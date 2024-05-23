Bendigo Advertiser
Great home in a great Kennington location

By Feature Property
May 23 2024 - 3:00pm
3 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 1/15 Claire Court, Kennington
  • AUCTION: 1pm Friday June 7
  • AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Bendigo
  • CONTACT: Martin Skahill 0427 431 744
  • INSPECT: 1-1.30pm May 25

With a really good design and conveniently in the heart of tranquil and leafy Kennington, this low-maintenance red brick home has lots of living space.

