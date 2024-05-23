Great home in a great Kennington location

With a really good design and conveniently in the heart of tranquil and leafy Kennington, this low-maintenance red brick home has lots of living space.
The layout includes a formal lounge room to the front, three bedrooms distributed around the home, and an open plan kitchen, meals, and family area to the rear.
The kitchen has an electric cooktop and a brand new oven, plus an island bench and lots of storage which includes a built-in pantry.
Each bedroom is a good size and has a built-in robe, plus the main has an ensuite with a walk-in shower, a toilet and a vanity.
The family bathroom - which is accessed via a large dedicated laundry area - has a walk-in shower, a bath and a vanity, and the separate toilet is found next to it.
Another feature of the home is the ducted heating and cooling system.
In front of the home there is a sealed driveway, a lawn which is kept closer to level thanks to a retaining wall, and a covered porch.
The single garage has an automatic roller door and internal entry (which is also via the laundry area).
The location is also excellent, being close to Kennington Reservoir, Kennington Village, Strath Village, gyms, and a number of different schools. Plus Bendigo CBD is only a few kilometres away.
