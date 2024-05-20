Gisborne take advantage of extra man, Harvey joins '50 Club'

The Bendigo Advertiser has run its eye over the key round-six team and player stats from each game, according to Premier Data.
As will be the case all year, readers can see plenty of highlights from the weekend's action with edited videos of all games.
How much does having an extra player on the field help?
A lot.
And that was evident at Canterbury Park on Saturday.
Gisborne defeated Eaglehawk by 34 points, and the two big moments in the game were the yellow cards given to Jonty Neaves and Brady Rowles.
During the 30 minutes they were down to 17 players, Eaglehawk was outscored by Gisborne 50-22, just over the exact difference in the final margin.
But a deeper look at the stats shows Gisborne dominated most of the key metrics from the start.
Despite Eaglehawk taking a ten-point lead into quarter time, the Bulldogs won contested possession 53-35, clearances 17-8 and inside 50s 11-8 during the term.
With the handy breeze at their back in the second stanza, that contest dominance translated to scoreboard dominance.
The Bulldogs kicked seven goals to none as their midfield turned the screws even further, winning contested possession 39-28 and clearances 11-8, which led to an 18-8 inside 50 count.
Ben Thompson was excellent in the middle for Eaglehawk with 34 disposals, nine clearances, ten inside 50s, two goals and 152 ranking points.
However, unlike in previous weeks, his midfield partners Billy Evans (17 disposals) and Joel Mullen (nine disposals) didn't go with him.
The Bulldogs batted far deeper, which showed in the final contested possession (182-130) and clearance numbers (48-38).
Bradley Bernacki was best on ground, racking up 35 touches, eight clearances, five inside 50s, a goal and 167 ranking points.
Flynn Lakey had 25 disposals, eight effective tackles, five clearances, three inside 50s, a goal and 123 ranking points.
The battle between the two premier rucks in the competition - Hawk Brayden Frost and Dog Braidon Blake - was an intriguing matchup heading in.
While Frost had a decent afternoon, with 19 disposals, 24 hit-outs, eight clearances, and seven inside 50s, it was Blake who took the points.
Blake amassed 22 disposals, 36 hit-outs, 11 clearances, five inside 50s and the most ranking points for the day (169).
He was helped by Jack Scanlon's pinch hitting efforts.
Scanlon had 13 hit-outs along with his 18 disposals and a goal.
The Hawks can look at positive areas, including tackling, of which they had 90-51, and taking 20 inside 50 marks from 46 entries.
Strathfieldsaye's midfield is pressing a case to be regarded as the most in form in the BFNL.
Sandhurst and Gisborne's on-ball brigades still have the credits in the bank, but the Storms' numbers from Saturday make for pretty reading.
The Storm won the overall contested possession count 189-151 and clearances 50-28, but it's the individual numbers that jump off the page.
Matt Harvey became the eighth member of the BFNL's "50 Club".
He racked up the fifth most disposals in a game since Premier Data began collecting BFNL stats in 2022.
Harvey amassed 52 possessions, seven clearances, eight inside 50s, five rebound 50s and 192 ranking points.
His midfield counterparts, Daniel Clohesy, Riley Wilson, and Lachlan Gill, have all also had terrific starts to 2024 and each had plus 40 possessions on the weekend.
Clohesy was the next best with 46 disposals, five clearances, six inside 50s and 156 ranking points.
Gill had 42 touches along with his nine clearances, five inside 50s and 178 ranking points, while Wilson accumulated 40 disposals, four clearances and five inside 50s.
The quartet have been hitting the scoreboard this season, and that was the case again on Saturday, with Gill, Clohesy and Harvey kicking one each while Wilson nailed two.
Caleb Sheahan also deserves a mention with his best game of the season so far, amassing 30 disposals, nine clearances and eight inside 50s.
With first use of the footy, it gave the Storm forward line superior service against an undermanned Roos defence.
The Storm had 53-40 inside 50s and took 22-6 inside 50 marks.
James Schischka was superb with 22 disposals, eight marks inside 50 and six goals, while Malik Gordon nailed five.
Despite being beaten in the midfield, Luke Ellings (32 disposals), Ethan Roberts (30 disposals) and Kyle Symons (29 disposals) still had plenty of footy for Flat.
Recruit Joshua Halsall looked good on the wing, accumulating 23 disposals, while Campbell Smith had 31 touches and kicked two goals.
It was another dark day for Maryborough, who fell by 184 points against South Bendigo.
But it was a much-needed confidence booster for the Bloods after a tough month.
Brody Haddow's 218 ranking points was the most in the BFNL this weekend.
The Bloods midfielder had 37 disposals, 13 clearances, seven inside 50s and kicked three goals.
Anthony Zimmerman amassed 36 possessions, nine clearances, five inside 50s and 171 ranking points.
Forward duo Brock Harvey and Steven Stroobants combined for 19 goals.
Harvey currently leads the Ron Best Medal by six ahead of Sandhurst's Fergus Greene, having kicked 32 majors.
Overall, the Bloods had 259-139 uncontested possessions and 77-27 inside 50s.
Maryborough fought hard at the coalface but lost contested possession 164-120 and clearances 44-39.
Some more positive notes for the Magpies include winning the hit-outs 46-40 and only having two less tackles.
Michael Romero was their best player, with 32 disposals, nine clearances and four inside 50s.
