Herbert's frustrating finish to US PGA Championship

A poor final round cost Lucas Herbert dearly at the US PGA Championship at Valhalla Country Club in Kentucky.
The Bendigo golfer entered the final round of the US PGA Championship dreaming of challenging for his first major title, but he couldn't reproduce the strong form he'd shown over the first three days.
Herbert started the day in a tie for 16th, six shots behind leader Xander Schauffele.
While it was always going to be a tall order to win the event, Herbert had a great opportunity to finish inside the top-15 and earn an automatic berth in next year's US PGA Championship.
A top-five finish might have earned Herbert enough world ranking points to force his way back into the world's top 60 and a place in next month's US Open.
Those hopes were put to bed on the opening hole when a wayward drive led to a double-bogey.
It was the start of an average ball-striking day for Herbert and he couldn't produce enough birdie opportunities to force his way back into the tournament.
His only birdie for the day came on the par-five 10th, while he made bogeys on the 14th and 16th to finish with a three-over par 74.
He fell 27 places on the leaderboard on day four to finish tied for 43rd - 15 shots behind Schauffele, who edged out Bryson DeChambeau by one shot to claim his first major title.
Win Moo Lee shot a final round 67 to be the leading Australian at nine-under par.
Herbert's next LIV Golf event is in Houston from June 7-9.
