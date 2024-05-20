How much rain did you get last night? Some got soaked, others stayed dry

How much rain did you get last night? Let us know below in the comments section as we track falls across the region.
A steady stream of light rain was pattering from Mandurang into town from late afternoon into the evening.
Other places appear to have missed out on a soaking. The Bureau of Meteorology's gauge at the Bendigo Airport caught 0.8mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Monday, May 20.
It adds to a month-long tally that has climbed to 25.8mm, including the 16.8mm drenching on Saturday, May 11.
The bureau has fixed the technical issue that stopped it recording a healthy drop of rain over 24 hours on April 3.
The issue did not affect the bureau's wider forecast and weather warning systems, a spokesperson said this month.
"Forecasts and warnings for all regions are based on a combination of many different observing systems including satellites, automatic weather stations, radars, rain gauges, and hydrological monitoring stations" they said.
"The composite nature of these systems allows specialist staff to monitor approaching weather and issue forecasts and warnings."
