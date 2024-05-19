Three teenagers charged after alleged California Gully carjacking on May 19

Three teenagers have been arrested and charged following an alleged aggravated carjacking at knife-point in California Gully and police chase on May 19.
Bendigo Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged the boys, a 17-year-old California Gully boy, a 17-year-old Elwood boy and 14-year-old Mernda boy, after they drove the allegedly stolen vehicle to Wallan.
It is alleged the teenagers approached the victim after he had exited his vehicle on Watson Street in California Gully at around 12:45am.
Police allege that one teenage boy had a knife and demanded the keys to the victim's red Toyota sedan.
The victim handed over the keys and the boys allegedly got into the Toyota and drove off.
Police were contacted and with the assistance of the Air Wing division, the car was followed to Wallan where the three boys allegedly ditched the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.
It is understood the Highway Patrol, a Canine Unit, the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) and uniform police officers descended on the vehicle on Eastern Ridge and arrested the three teenage boys at around 4am.
The three teenagers were charged with aggravated carjacking with an offensive weapon.
They will face children's court at a later date.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
