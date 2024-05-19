Bendigo Strikers celebrate double VNL success on home court

The Bendigo Strikers celebrated two historic first home court wins in Victorian Netball League action on Sunday.
The Strikers' championship team and 23-and-under team both defeated the highly-rated Geelong Cougars, much to the delight of the parochial 1100-strong crowd.
The championship squad put together four strong quarters of netball to defeat Geelong 51-41, while the 23-and-under team set the tone for the day with a gutsy 57-51 win against the Cougars.
Everything finally clicked for the Strikers' championship team.
After squandering some winning opportunities at times earlier in the season, the Strikers were ruthless against the Cougars and put the game away when they had their chance in the final quarter.
The Strikers led by six at three quarter-time, but when the Cougars closed to within four goals early in the last term the pressure was on Bendigo.
In the lead-up to the game, Strikers' coach Tracey Brereton spoke about the importance of scoreboard pressure.
With the Cougars threatening to tighten the screws, the Strikers scored four unanswered goals to turn a five-goal lead into a nine-goal advantage.
Now the scoreboard pressure was on the Cougars and there was no way back for the visitors.
Defensive trio Charlotte Sexton, Heather Oliver and Ruby Turner were superb for the Strikers, while wing attack Ash Ryan worked extremely hard.
Arguably the most telling performance for the home side was that of goal attack Teal Hocking.
Only recently back from injury, Hocking shot 34 goals from 37 attempts, including some crucial long-range shots in the second-half.
The Strikers improved their record to 4-7 and they're up to seventh place on the ladder- just two wins behind fourth-placed Geelong.
"We've been really concentrating on getting the lead and extending it, rather than letting them back in the game.
"It happened a little bit today where we'd get four goals up and then it would be even, but the pleasing thing was we put our foot down in the third quarter.
"We were able to get a run of goals and build some momentum and I'm sure that scoreboard pressure is what pushed Cougars away from us.
"It was a great day for the club with both teams winning. It's a fantastic result for a home game."
The 23-and-under squad were keen for redemption after losing by 30 goals to North East Blaze on Wednesday.
They responded in the best way possible, producing their best four-quarter performance of the season to claim their second victory of their inaugural season.
"To bounce back like that after Wednesday night's loss was pretty amazing,'' a proud coach Jayden Cowling said.
"We made a real focus on starting well and we had our best first quarter of the season and then we had our best second quarter of the season. To win here on our home court is pretty special.
"The girls were disappointed after Wednesday night, so they were pretty excited to get out here in front of their home communities and play well."
Goal shooter Tori Skrijel was outstanding for the Strikers, shooting 42 goals at 93.33 per cent.
Goal defence Abbey Larkin led the way for the Strikers and came up with some crucial defensive plays.
The Strikers' championship team has the bye this Wednesday, while the 23-and-under squad travels to Melbourne to play Gippsland Stars.
