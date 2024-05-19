Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball
Review

1-1 weekend split for Bendigo Braves men and women in NBL1 double-header

Updated May 19 2024 - 4:20pm, first published 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recruit Rowan Mackenzie made a welcome return for the Bendigo Braves men over the weekend. Picture by Darren Howe
Recruit Rowan Mackenzie made a welcome return for the Bendigo Braves men over the weekend. Picture by Darren Howe

WINS at home over Casey on Saturday night followed by defeats on the road to Dandenong on Sunday - the weekend's NBL1 double header played out the same way for both the Bendigo Braves men and women's teams.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.