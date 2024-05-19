House fire avoided; shed fall and tractor accident cause injuries

Quick reactions saw serious damage averted when a bin fire threatened a weatherboard house in Arnold Street, Bendigo just before midday today.
A passerby raised the alarm about the bin, which ignited after old coals were thrown into it, Fire Rescue Victoria senior station officer Craig Houlahan said.
The blaze had reached the eves of one section of the roof but three FRV appliances made short work of it when they arrived, and the house was left with only superficial damage to the exterior.
The safety message from the event was that with winter now upon the community, people needed to be cautious about handling fires and fireplace remnants like coals, the senior station officer said.
Meanwhile at Castlemaine, emergency services were called to reports that someone had fallen through a shed roof at around 2pm.
Ambulance Victoria later reported a woman in her seventies suffered an arm injury and had been taken to Castlemaine Hospital in a stable condition.
AV was also called to Bacchus Marsh shortly before midday, where a tractor had overturned at a workplace.
The accident saw a man in his fifties treated for a leg injury and airlifted in a serious but stable condition to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.
WorkSafe said on Sunday afternoon the organisation was aware of the incident and that investigators were responding to it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.