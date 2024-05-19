Kangaroo Flat, Gisborne score comfortable wins in BFNL netball

Kangaroo Flat snapped Strathfieldsaye's three-game winning streak on the opening weekend of the BFNL's A-grade netball split round.
The Roos won 59-31, thanks largely to a brilliant defensive effort.
The Roos smothered the Storm's ball movement and didn't allow the home side to gain any momentum.
"We knew Storm had a strong start to the season and, after watching them today, I think they'll be a tough team to beat in the second half of the year and they'll push for a top-five spot,'' Kangaroo Flat coach Jayden Cowling said.
"It was a tough contest and I thought we were able to execute well, particularly in the first half.
"It was good to see some of our A-reserve players step up in the second half and get the job done."
Cowling lauded his defensive unit.
"Our defence was really strong again, which has been a common theme in recent weeks'' Cowling said.
"Ingrid Hopkins, Steph Greene and Bronte Deary at wing defence were really strong and I thought the way they kept Storm to 12 goals in the second half was pretty exceptional."
While disappointed to lose the match, Storm coach Steph Freemantle said the contest was another positive step in her side's development.
"Considering some of the (lopsided) scorelines (in recent weeks), we had a focus of trying to get eight goals per quarter and we almost got there,'' Freemantle said.
"The effort was there and we were really happy to keep them under 60 goals.
"There were things we could have done better, but that's okay, we have plenty to work on."
Jess Mangan and Brooke Mangan were best for the Storm.
At Canterbury Park, reigning premier Gisborne defeated the young Eaglehawk side 53-23.
The Bulldogs' depth and experience across the court proved telling, but the Hawks still had plenty to smile about.
It was a much-improved performance after they went down to Kangaroo Flat by 61 goals the previous round.
Gisborne moved into second spot on the ladder - percentage behind the rampant Roos.
The split-round will be completed next weekend when Golden Square hosts Sandhurst at Wade Street.
