Newbridge holds on to win LVFNL thriller, Mean Machine on a roll

A one-goal thriller between Newbridge and MGYCW and Bridgewater's impressive form were the highlights of round six of Loddon Valley A-grade netball.
At Newbridge, the Maroons clung on to defeat a gallant MGYCW 42-41.
The home side trailed by five goals at the main break, but a strong finish to the third quarter saw the Maroons draw level at the final break.
Newbridge had the better of the opening stages of the last quarter and with two minutes to go led by four goals.
The Eagles never threw in the towel. They converted their centre pass, forced a turnover and scored again and converted their next centre pass to cut the margin to one goal.
Inside the final 20 seconds the Eagles won back the ball, but Newbridge defended stoutly and MGYCW couldn't tie the scores.
The Maroons, who were without goal attack Morgan McCormick and goal defence Megan Jennings, were best served by midcourter Hayley Martinello, who worked tirelessly all game and came up with several crucial intercepts.
Goal shooter Kym Childs was also in Newbridge's best players.
She had an enthralling battle with MGYCW goal keeper Laura Suckling, who was one of the Eagles' best.
Wing attack Olivia Hall also played well for MGYCW.
Newbridge consolidated its place inside the top three, while sixth-placed MGYCW will take away plenty of positives from an encouraging performance.
Bridgewater's 61-35 win over Marong confirmed its status as a genuine top-three contender.
The Mean Machine have won four of their past five games to establish a handy early season buffer inside the top five.
Bridgewater coach Caz Wood was particularly pleased with the way her side put Marong on the back foot early.
"In the first couple of games it really took us a while to get going and it hurt us on the scoreboard,'' Wood said.
"We had to work hard to bring those margins back, so when we start well we feel as though we can build through the game and come away with a strong win.
"I was proud of the way we started (against Marong) and the work we've put in is starting to show on the scoreboard."
Goal defence Carly Van Den Heuvel has made a big impact in her first season with Bridgewater.
She was one of the Mean Machine's best players in the win over Marong.
"Carly is outstanding on and off the court,'' Wood said.
"Her commitment to the club has been fantastic. Her skillset is amazing and you want to play to her standard.
"She works hard at training and she's really keen on developing our under-17s."
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine returned to the winners' list with a strong 63-29 victory over Calivil United.
After not winning a game last season, the Bears have three wins on the board already this year and are well-placed to challenge for a finals berth.
Mitiamo bounced back from its first defeat of the season by outclassing Inglewood 81-17.
The experienced Superoos were too slick for a developing Inglewood side that is still finding its feet at this level.
