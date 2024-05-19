Bloods boot 20 goals in second half; another tough day for Magpies in BFNL

SOUTH Bendigo's 20-goal second half completely pulverised a hapless Maryborough in Saturday's BFNL match at Harry Trott Oval.
In front of a big crowd which included a Bloods' past players reunion South's forwards Brock Harvey (11) and co-coach Steven Stroobants (8) contributed 19 goals in their side's huge tally.
The Princes Park Pies didn't score their first major until the 18-minute mark of the third quarter when Josh Britten was on target with a running shot at the Neale Street end.
Early on it didn't seem like the Bloods were in for a big afternoon.
They had just 2.6 on the board at the first change and 10.10 (70) at the long break.
But then the second half flood gates opened as South went on to win by 184 points: 30.21 (201) to Maryborough's 2.5 (17).
The Bloods didn't look like they'd go on to score a mammoth victory early on.
Stroobants was on target twice at the cricket nets end with the Princes Park Pies only able to score two behinds in the opening term.
Harvey got into the action in the second term with an accurate set shot at the Neale Street end with Stroobants nailing another from a set shot in the forward pocket.
Brody Haddow was the key midfielder match-long for South as he kept driving the Bloods forward.
Deep into time-on in the second term Haddow marked on the scoreboard flank and nailed a South goal despite the desperate attempts by the Magpies' key defender Kya Lanfranchi to shut him down.
And then after the long break the Bloods flattened the Pies.
They hammered home 11 goals in the third term and another nine in the last.
Harvey started the onslaught after hauling in a mark as he tumbled to the ground, Stroobants chipped in with a couple, while key defender Andy van Huemen came well downfield to mark at centre half-forward and drill South's 17th goal.
One of Maryborough's rare highlights was posted in the 18th minute.
Josh Britten picked up the rolling ball and nailed the Magpies' first major with a running shot.
But Harvey, Stroobants and van Huemen weren't going to let Britten's effort take any shine from their performances as they kept piling on South goals.
And then came the Brock Harvey show in the fourth quarter.
Using the slight breeze which favoured the Neale Street end he drilled five goals, with the one he nailed following a fingertip mark one of the best of the day.
Maryborough's only reply came from the boot of Jack Gallaher, who snapped a major at the cricket nets end midway through Harvey's goal-kicking master class.
Stroobants, like Harvey, wasn't finished as he collected a pinpoint handball and ran into an open goalmouth for his eighth major.
Key defender Cody Brooks who, following van Huemen's example, had burst downfield to kick a goal, and half-back flanker Zaydyn Lockwood completely shut down Maryborough's attempts at entering their forward 50.
Bloods' mids Haddow, Aidan Avery and Zac Sims provided constant drive match-long.
