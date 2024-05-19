Police air wing involved in Eaglehawk to Huntly pursuit and arrest

A Bendigo man will face court after he was arrested following a police operation involving more than a dozen officers, police said.
The 34-year-old was allegedly spotted driving erratically in Eaglehawk at around 11am on Friday.
He was wanted on warrants for family violence matters, theft, assault and intentional high-risk driving, Sergeant Johannes Stroeks said.
According to the sergeant, the man had been eluding police for several weeks, and continued to commit offences during that time.
With the assistance of the air wing, officers followed him to a Huntly house, where he was "boxed in" and arrested.
The pursuit, from Eaglehawk to Huntly, had lasted only around 15 minutes, and the man was "completely unaware" he was being pursued, Sergeant Stroeks said.
"We stayed well clear of him to prevent him from engaging in high-risk driving," he said.
Fourteen officers in total - from "specialist units" as well as Bendigo and Eaglehawk uniformed officers - were assisted in the operation by the police air wing.
"All the stars aligned on the day," Sergeant Stroeks said. "We were looking for him, we spotted him and we had the assistance of the police wing."
The man was charged with a string of offences, including firearms and driving offences and thefts.
He is expected to appear in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Monday, May 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.