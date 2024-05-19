Mt Pleasant youngsters hang tough to seal crucial HDFNL netball win

Mt Pleasant stayed in touch with the HDFNL A-grade netball top five on the back of an impressive 43-31 win over North Bendigo.
The Blues' second win of the season lifted them to sixth on the ladder and one win behind fifth-placed Heathcote.
"It's confidence building for our side because we've lost a couple of games I thought we should have won,'' Mounts' coach Anthea McCleary said.
"We've had some disappointing losses, so to get a win is good for our confidence as we head quickly towards the second half of the season.
"Hopefully, we can turn some of those disappointing losses around."
With the oldest player in the side just 23, McCleary said her young squad showed great resilience to see off North Bendigo's stirring comeback in the second-half.
"We converted today and our defenders were really solid,'' McCleary said.
"It was a solid four-quarter performance. Goal keeper Ivy Harrop was best on court for us and she had really good support from Sophie Rerden and Maggie Burke.
"It was a really solid team defensive effort today. Keeley Jones shot really well and she was fed well by wing attack Meg Banfield, who hasn't played a lot of netball but is growing every match.
"We're a really young team and I was proud of us today because North Bendigo came back at us in the third quarter and the last quarter.
"I think we were only up by four goals at one point and a few weeks ago we probably would have lost from there, but today we regrouped and pushed on for the win.
"With a young group you look for improvement and I think this group is doing that."
White Hills made it seven wins from as many games when it saw off a gallant Leitchville-Gunbower, 48-40.
The Bombers could take great heart out of becoming the first team this season to restrict White Hills to less than 50 goals in a match.
While it wasn't a vintage performance from the Demons, the four points was all that mattered and after round seven they're two games and 55 percentage points ahead of their nearest rival Elmore.
Leitchville-Gunbower slipped from second to fourth with a 4-2 record, but the Bombers will start favourite in their next two games and should go into the halfway mark with six wins and two defeats and on track for a finals berth.
Elmore bounced back from last week's heavy loss to White Hills with a confidence-boosting 52-30 victory over Huntly.
Playing without star goal shooter Gabe Richards, the Bloods improved their connectivity in the front third and made the Hawks pay for midcourt turnovers.
Importantly, the win lifted the Bloods back into second spot on the ladder after seven rounds.
Huntly remains winless at the bottom of the ladder.
Colbinabbin surged to its third-straight win and in the process jumped into third place on the ladder.
The Hoppers' 77-34 thumping of Lockington-Bamawm United was their highest score of the season and their largest winning margin in 2024.
With the bye and North Bendigo to come to round out the first half of the season, the Hoppers look well-placed to be inside the top three through nine rounds.
After showing signs of improvement this year, the Cats had a tough day at the office.
They remain in seventh place on the ladder with a 2-4 record.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.