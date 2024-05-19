Strathfieldsaye on top of BFNL ladder after 14-goal win over Kangaroo Flat

Strathfieldsaye has finished the weekend in poll position on the BFNL ladder after an 83-point win over Kangaroo Flat.
The Storm have improved their record to 5-0 ahead of a round seven blockbuster against Gisborne at Gardiner Reserve, where we should get an accurate measure of just how good Luke Freeman's side is in 2024.
A six-goal to none final term blew the margin wide open as a tired Roos side wilted, but the fight they put up, especially before half-time, was better than the 18.11 (119) to 5.6 (36) scoreboard suggests.
Roos coach Michael Ellings was positive in his messaging despite the big defeat.
"I was pretty happy with how we gave ourselves a fighting chance, but the fatigue came in during the final term," Ellings said.
"I looked at the clock nine minutes into the last quarter and thought we're starting to fade away a bit here.
"The fitter guys still ran the game out, but having half a dozen of our best 22 out didn't help, and by that final 15 minutes, the siege walls had broken in the backline."
The absence of regular defenders such as Zachary Rouse was felt hard in the Roos back six as Storm key forwards James Schischka (six) and Malik Gordon (five) combined for 11 goals.
While they've had decent starts to the season, it was the best Schischka and Gordon have looked as a pairing.
Gordon dominated in the air through the second and third terms when he nailed four of his majors.
Schischka was the Storm's best player in an opening stanza that otherwise the Roos were arguably the better side in.
After one of Flat's best for the afternoon, Xav Dingfelder-Hope opened the scoring, Schischka nailed the next two and gave another off as the Storm opened up a 16-point buffer despite being nowhere near their best.
Quality ball movement from Flat that ended in goals to Campbell Smith and Angus Grant trimmed the margin back to a kick before Schischka slotted his third for the term to put the Storm eight points in front at quarter time.
In the second stanza, the Storm gained full ascendency at stoppage, and now kicking with the aid of the breeze, nailed four goals to one to take a 30-point lead into the main break.
Storm coach Luke Freeman said his midfield's response to the early challenge bodes well ahead of games against Gisborne and Sandhurst.
"Kangaroo Flat started really well with the breeze and got on top of us at stoppage, but specifically in the second quarter, our midfield fought back and gained control," Freeman said.
"We could have whacked all our midfielders in our best as I'm sure when the stats come out, they've all racked up big numbers, but they're not just accumulating what they're doing with the footy is excellent along with their defensive running.
"In the last few weeks, they've (the midfield) been presented with moments where they needed to respond, and they have, but the big tests for them will come in the next two games."
Ellings said the Storm's contested work proved the difference but still liked the intent shown by his charges in patches.
"There is no denying we've got a long way to go, but our intent was there, and it's just trying to put that together for four quarters in the back half of the season," Ellings said.
"I thought the first half we brought a lot of intensity and pressure, which made us feel we were half a chance, but Strath was relentless the whole day, unlike us.
"Their game plan is to definitely come out the back of stoppage, and clearly, they beat us in that area, so we'll have to go to work on that, but it isn't a major issue because we've been good at the contest so far this season"
The Storm continue to have one of the stingiest defences in the BFNL.
They have conceded ten, five, nine, eight and five goals in their five games.
"The defence is doing a great job, and they were under the pump in the first quarter, but to restrict them to two goals after that is a fantastic effort," Freeman said.
"We had a chat with them at quarter time, and like the midfield, they responded really well."
Along with Schischka, Matt Harvey and Lachlan Gill should claim the votes.
Patrick Blandford was also put in the Storm's best with his move further up the ground, where his elite ball use and speed can be more damaging, is beginning to have a significant impact on games.
The Storm will likely lose their place on top of the BFNL ladder next week as premiership favourites Sandhurst play in a standalone clash against Golden Square.
