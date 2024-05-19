Services at 'breaking point' as gendered violence crisis worsens

Central Victoria needs an immediate and ongoing injection of funds into frontline family and sexual violence support services, including housing, to ensure women seeking to leave violent relationships are able to do so safely.
That's according to a coalition of local support services, who said measures aimed at addressing violence against women in the federal and Victorian budgets fell far short of what was required to tackle the systemic crisis.
Margaret Augerinos, the chief executive of Bendigo-based not-for-profit Centre For Non-Violence told the Advertiser on Friday the entire system was under significant stress, with increasing and unprecedented demand for family violence services.
"Our system's at breaking point really at a whole lot of levels," Ms Augerinos said. "Not only specialist services like Center for Non-Violence and others who deliver frontline family violence response services, but also police and courts."
"We really need to ensure that when someone reaches out to a service like Center for Non-Violence or any part of our system, that they can get the support they need when they need it."
"Unless we have an immediate injection of funds, we're going to see situations where people are turned away from our services."
April 28 saw hundreds of people gather in Rosalind Park in Bendigo and hundreds of thousands around the country for rallies calling for action to end violence against women sparked by the killings of more than 30 woman this year.
Following the public outcry the federal government announced funding of $925 million in its 2024-25 budget to support the expansion of a Leaving Violence Program providing women with $5000 to help leave a relationship.
But the funding failed to address the support needed to leave the relationship, Ms Augerinos said.
"The most dangerous time for someone leaving a violent relationship is when they're planning to leave, or up to 18 months after they've left," she said.
"Leaving requires specialist risk assessment and safety planning and support and if people can't access that support and all they've got is financial packages, unfortunately it may not be the safest thing for them to do at that particular time."
Bendigo-based organisations Centre Against Sexual Assault Central Victoria, Women's Health Loddon Mallee and Annie North also said housing was a crucial component of the solution for women confronting family violence.
"[I]n our region there is a scarcity of affordable housing, and we know that family violence is the leading cause of homelessness for women and children in Australia," the groups said in a statement.
The government's response also failed in terms of the need to change "community values and attitudes that drive the choice to use violence," Ms Augerinos said.
The Bendigo groups pointed to the initiatives and actions already laid out in the government's "roadmap" National Plan to End Violence Against Women and Children 2022-2032, and in general the need for "long-term, dedicated funding".
HOW MANY MORE aims to expose and stop violence against women in the regions, where the problem is most severe but support is most lacking. ACM is pushing for more funding for preventative and protective programs, now.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mens Referral Service 1300 776 491; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732; National Elder Abuse 1800 ELDERHelp (1800 353 374); CASA Central Victoria 5441 0430; Centre for Non-Violence 1800 884 292; The Orange Door 1800 512 359
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.